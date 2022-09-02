‘Significantly sentimental’: WW1 helmet that saved a man’s life stolen from Caithness house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Significantly sentimental’: WW1 helmet that saved a man’s life stolen from Caithness house

By Cameron Roy
September 2, 2022, 10:09 pm
The WW1 helmet was stolen from a house in Forss in Caithness Supplied by Police.
A WW1 helmet that saved a man’s life has been stolen from a house in Forss in Caithness.

Also stolen was a model ship with the name Catherine inscribed on it.

These items hold significant sentimental value to the owners.

The WW1 helmet saved a man’s life by deflecting a bullet when he was shot in the head. Bullet damage remains on the helmet to this day.

Several standard issue WW1 British army helmets are currently listed on Ebay for as little as £35.

The model ship has white sails and sits within a glass cabinet.

The model has the name Catherine inscribed on it. Supplied by Police.

Police have issued an appeal for information following the theft. They believe the items were stolen between August 3-6.

They are asking the public for any information regarding these items so that they may be returned.

Police appeal for information

Constable Colin MacRae said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have any information regarding this theft.

“Have you seen these items or heard anyone talking about them. Any small piece of information could assist our enquiries in locating the suspect and recovering the items.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2547 of August 15. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers and give your information anonymously.

