‘Significantly sentimental’: WW1 helmet that saved a man’s life stolen from Caithness house

A WW1 helmet that saved a man’s life has been stolen from a house in Forss in Caithness.

Also stolen was a model ship with the name Catherine inscribed on it.

These items hold significant sentimental value to the owners.

The WW1 helmet saved a man’s life by deflecting a bullet when he was shot in the head. Bullet damage remains on the helmet to this day.

Several standard issue WW1 British army helmets are currently listed on Ebay for as little as £35.

The model ship has white sails and sits within a glass cabinet.

Police have issued an appeal for information following the theft. They believe the items were stolen between August 3-6.

They are asking the public for any information regarding these items so that they may be returned.

Police appeal for information

Constable Colin MacRae said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have any information regarding this theft.

“Have you seen these items or heard anyone talking about them. Any small piece of information could assist our enquiries in locating the suspect and recovering the items.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2547 of August 15. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers and give your information anonymously.