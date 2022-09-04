Body found in search for missing man Andrew Samuel near Isle of Rum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Body found in search for missing man Andrew Samuel near Isle of Rum

By Lottie Hood
September 4, 2022, 9:23 am Updated: September 4, 2022, 10:42 am
A body has been found in the search for missing person, Andrew Samuel. Supplied by Police Scotland.
A body has been found in the search for missing person, Andrew Samuel. Supplied by Police Scotland.

A body has been found during the search for a Scottish university lecturer who went missing on the west coast.

Dr Andrew Samuel, 59, was last seen in the bay area of the Isle of Rum around midnight on Tuesday.

An “extensive” search was launched to find the sociology lecturer at Abertay University in Dundee who was believed to be sailing in his dinghy at the time.

Two days later only the dinghy thought to belong to Mr Samuel was recovered.

The body of a man has now been found on the coastline of the Isle of Rum on Saturday afternoon, September 3.

While police say he is yet to formally identified, family of Andrew Samuel have been informed.

A police spokesperson said: “The body of a man has been found on the coastline of the Isle of Rum during the afternoon of Saturday, September 3.

“He is still to be formally identified but the family of Andy Samuel, 59, who had been reported missing in the area on Thursday, September 1 has been informed.

“There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

