Body found in search for missing man Andrew Samuel near Isle of Rum

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A body has been found during the search for a Scottish university lecturer who went missing on the west coast.

Dr Andrew Samuel, 59, was last seen in the bay area of the Isle of Rum around midnight on Tuesday.

An “extensive” search was launched to find the sociology lecturer at Abertay University in Dundee who was believed to be sailing in his dinghy at the time.

Two days later only the dinghy thought to belong to Mr Samuel was recovered.

The body of a man has now been found on the coastline of the Isle of Rum on Saturday afternoon, September 3.

While police say he is yet to formally identified, family of Andrew Samuel have been informed.

A police spokesperson said: “The body of a man has been found on the coastline of the Isle of Rum during the afternoon of Saturday, September 3.

“He is still to be formally identified but the family of Andy Samuel, 59, who had been reported missing in the area on Thursday, September 1 has been informed.

“There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”