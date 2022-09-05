Man victim of assault and theft near Alness leisure centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Man victim of assault and theft near Alness leisure centre

By Lauren Robertson
September 5, 2022, 7:10 pm Updated: September 5, 2022, 7:10 pm
Post Thumbnail

A man was the victim of an assault and theft near the Averon Leisure Centre in Alness.

The incident happened on the town‘s wire bridge and the man suffered minor injuries and had property stolen as a result of it.

It is believed the incident happened between 11.45pm and midnight on September 3.

Police called the attack “unprovoked” and are keen to talk to anyone who was in the area at the time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, or any similar incidents, is urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference CR/0070167/22.

Reports can also be submitted anonymously using Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Highland Council has been cracking down on vapes. Photo Nick Ansell/PA Wire.
'Well over' 3,000 illegal vape products seized by Highland Council over past year
0
The Grand Depart of the Tour of Britain 2022 cycle race leaving Aberdeen on Day 1. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: New annual Tour of Scotland cycle race could be coming to Aberdeen, Inverness…
0
Chloe Morrison
'I don't know how I missed it': Accused lorry driver in tears as he…
Council meetings were moved from Inverness Town House
'It would be astonishing to desert the building': Bid to have council meetings return…
0
The GreenSupplied by DTA Scotland.
New virtual tour showcases Highland communities working together to create a 'better place'
0
Post Thumbnail
Overnight convoy system on A82 south of Drumnadrochit as resurfacing works get under way
0
The number of tame deer wandering a Highland village has dropped since new measures were put in place. Supplied by Morris Macleod.
Culling of tame deer to continue in Kinlochleven but not within village boundaries
0
Alex Sutherland was a keen surfer. Photo: Lunasurf.
Highland aristocrat, 40, found dead at foot of Caithness cliffs after 'tragic accident'
0
Kessock Bridge has been closed following the incident. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Kessock Bridge has been reopened following concerns for a person
Planning ahead Inverness High Street
Restaurant plans for Inverness High Street approved, shed for forestry operations and wild camp…
0

More from Press and Journal

Highland Council has been cracking down on vapes. Photo Nick Ansell/PA Wire.
'Well over' 3,000 illegal vape products seized by Highland Council over past year
0
Post Thumbnail
Aberdeen Foyer launches Nightstop to combat youth homelessness
One Tui plane was cancelled and another diverted. Photo: Shutterstock
Two more Tui flights to Aberdeen Airport have their routes delayed or diverted
0
Lossiemouth v Nairn County and Fraserburgh v Inverurie Locos are the featured games in tonight's episode of Highland League Weekly.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly with highlights of Lossiemouth v Nairn County and Fraserburgh v…
0
Thomas Marello has been reported missing.
Missing Thomas Marello last seen in Culloden area of Inverness four days ago
0
The Tayvallich Estate in Argyll is for sale as a whole for £10.465 million or as 13 separate lots.
£10.5 million price tag for Scottish estate twice the size of Gibraltar
1