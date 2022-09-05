Man victim of assault and theft near Alness leisure centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man was the victim of an assault and theft near the Averon Leisure Centre in Alness.

The incident happened on the town‘s wire bridge and the man suffered minor injuries and had property stolen as a result of it.

It is believed the incident happened between 11.45pm and midnight on September 3.

Police called the attack “unprovoked” and are keen to talk to anyone who was in the area at the time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, or any similar incidents, is urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference CR/0070167/22.

Reports can also be submitted anonymously using Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.