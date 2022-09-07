Highland Rugby Club smash £10,000 fundraising target by cycling 100 miles to celebrate 100 years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland Rugby Football Club (Highland RFC) members have raised more than £10,000 completing a 100 mile charity cycle as part of its centenary celebrations.

The club’s 100th year has so far been filled with celebrations and community activities.

And its members are not slowing down yet, completing a 100 mile cycle to raise money for a number of charities.

💚❤💯❤️💚Our main group of Centenary Cyclists have headed off on 💯 miles for 💯 years! So far our fantastic cyclists have raised an amazing £8000 for our Centenary Fund! It would be fantastic if you could help them get to their £10k target ! 😇🚴‍♀️🚴🚴‍♂️https://www.gofundme.com/f/centenary-bike-ride-100-miles Posted by Highland Rugby Football Club on Friday, 2 September 2022

A group of 17 finished the feat on September 2 and have already hit their £10,000 target, but hope to continue fundraising.

The cycle was organised by Julian Innes and money raised will go to Mikeysline, Alzheimer Scotland and My Name’5 Doddie, as well as Highland RFC’s centenary fund.

Mr Innes said: “I’m so proud of everyone who took part. We were a real mix of ages and abilities, but it was good fun and a great way of raising money for our nominated charities and of course of marking our centenary year.”

Anyone wishing to donate to the fundraiser can do so here.