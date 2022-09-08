‘We should not be apologetic at the cost’: An ‘exciting new chapter’ for education in Orkney?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘We should not be apologetic at the cost’: An ‘exciting new chapter’ for education in Orkney?

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
September 8, 2022, 11:45 am
Education Orkney

Education in Orkney could well be entering an “exciting new chapter”, as its education service sets its sites on prioritising “inclusion and wellbeing”.

The local authority’s education committee met this morning and viewed the draft report the council plans to send to the Scottish Government, as part of the National Improvement Framework.

The Scottish Government first published its framework for education in 2016. These set out the government’s vision for the country’s young people and children.

Excellence through raising attainment and achieving equity was at the top of the government’s list.

The council’s report will let the government know how it is working towards the national vision.

But it also sets out how local challenges are being handled and what the council’s education department plans to do about them.

Why is Orkney schooling so dear?

The report was compiled using feedback from stakeholders and inspections by HM inspectorate.

The three main priorities for Orkney’s services, schools and nurseries going forward will be:
• Inclusion and Wellbeing
• Learning and Achievement
• Systems and Processes

Part of the report’s purpose is to set out how the council is achieving the best value for money.

As councillor Graham Bevan said, Orkney council faces many challenges when using its budget to give the county’s young people an educational experience on par with other areas.

Put simply, it costs more. Mr Bevan said the council shouldn’t be afraid of letting the government know that.

He said: “I welcome a challenge to us to explain to everyone about the cost of education in Orkney.

“Too often it is the case that we get flagged up a place where it’s very expensive to education children – which is true.

We shouldn’t apologise for the cost

“But fundamentally the provision in the classroom has to compare with everyone else in the country

“We fly teachers out to islands and we have to pay boats to go back and forth and we run a hostel – all these additional extras.

“It will be good to have them out in the open and explain that we aren’t frugal in education.

“We have a very tight budget and we have to be able to stand up and justify that.

“It’s an entitlement for Orkney pupils to get as good an education as they would get anywhere else. We should not be hiding or apologetic for that expense.”

The report to councillors shows Orkney comparing favourably to the rest of Scotland across many metrics. For example, 84.7% of residents were satisfied with the county’s schools between 2017 and 2020, versus the Scottish average of 71.8%.

However, the numbers also showed a lower percentage of pupils in secondary year three meeting expected literacy levels. The Orkney pupils had 82% while the Scottish average was 87.9%.

‘There is a period of change coming’

The council’s leader James Stockan had concerns that by raising the standards of top achievers in the county, they might risk the attainment gap getting even wider.

The council’s interim head of education, Claire Meakin said this would be solved by prioritising inclusion and wellbeing.

She said: “By prioritising individual support we’ll raise everybody’s outcome. Yes, we’ll boost those at the top and we’ll get the very best grades, as we do already.

“But by individualising and personalising support we will see everybody increase”
The council leader said, what the report says to him, is that some of the ways the education department has been doing things for years, may be about to change.

“We took certain routes for inclusion 20-odd years ago. If that’s beginning to change because there’s something better for the individual and for raising attainment and for closing the gap, that’s a really positive place for this committee to be.”

These comments were echoed by the council’s director of education, James Wylie.

He said: “The piece of work highlights an exciting new chapter. I share the view the leader is highlighting that there’s a period of change coming.”

The council is now looking to get their report to the Scottish Government by the end of this month.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Floral tributes left at Balmoral. Picture by Kami Thomson.
IN FULL: All the places you can pay your respects to the Queen across…
0
To go with story by Garrett Stell. Ness Castle Primary School is still under construction, working towards an October opening date. Picture shows; Ness Castle Primary School. Inverness. Supplied by Garrett Stell Date; 16/08/2022
'Worst-case scenario' could be getting worse for new primary school
0
The Alexander Bain, in Wick, is changing hands.
Hospitality group Inntuitive taking over Wick pub from Wetherspoon
0
Councillors said FOI requests should be seen as a last resort for politicians. Photo: Shutterstock
'Stop wasting our time' - Highland Council row over in-house FOI requests
0
Police were called after the owner of Jaki's Fish and Chip Shop celebrated the Queen's death.
Police close Highland chip shop after owner sparks outrage for celebrating queen's death
2
Photograph by Sandy McCook, Inverness 29th June '09 Her Majesty the Queen yesterday opened the new Glendoe hydro electric scheme in Fort Augustus. Her Majesty accompanied by SSE Chairman Lord Smith of Kelvin unveils an engraved boulder to mark the occasion.
The Queen loved to escape to the Highlands
0
Highland Council says prudent financial management has put it in a strong position to rescue its budgets. Photo: Sandy McCook
Highland Council £9m in the red with £1.1 billion in loans - but says…
0
Photograph by Sandy McCook, Inverness 19th March '12 Tulloch homes in Inverness claim highly encouraging signs for housebuilding in Inverness, work continues on one of their Inverness developments.
Is this a good time to buy? When will the housing bubble burst? Property…
0
A9 roadworks
Roadworks along the A9 near Inverness extended by two weeks
0
Suicide Bereavement Service team - Sheila Houston, Annie Lawson, Lara Van de Peer and Annalie MacKenzie. Supplied by Support in Mind Scotland.
Suicide bereavement service supports more than 100 people in first year
0

More from Press and Journal

queen
Church bells to ring out for an hour as nation mourns death of Queen
0
David McHardy and Sunee McHardy going to pay their respects. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
'It's not going to be the same': Mourners go to gates of Balmoral to…
0
Post Thumbnail
Shinty fixtures on Saturday cancelled as mark of respect following the death of the…
0
The Queen looks on as she leaves the Braemar Gathering in the rain. Picture by DCT Media, 1987.
GALLERY: The Queen at the Braemar Gathering through the decades
Seated comfortably on a tartan rug, members of the Royal family play with Prince Andrew in the grounds of Balmoral. Picture by PA, 1960.
GALLERY: The Queen's family memories at Balmoral
Mourners have been visiting Balmoral to pay their respects to the Queen. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
How to visit Balmoral on Friday to pay respects to the Queen - and…
0