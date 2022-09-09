Highland Council leaders pay respects to the Queen as book of condolence opens to the public at Inverness Cathedral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highland Council leaders pay respects to the Queen as book of condolence opens to the public at Inverness Cathedral

By Stuart Findlay
September 9, 2022, 11:52 am
Convener Bill Lobban, provost Glynis Sinclair and council chief executive Donna Manson at the garden of remembrance in Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook
Convener Bill Lobban, provost Glynis Sinclair and council chief executive Donna Manson at the garden of remembrance in Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook

Civic leaders of Highland Council have paid their respects to Her Majesty the Queen as they opened a book of condolence at Inverness Cathedral.

A service of remembrance was held this morning in the Highland capital.

Council convener Bill Lobban said: “It’s an extremely sad day for all the people of the United Kingdom.

“Especially those in Scotland, in a place that Her Majesty loved so much.

“No one in history has done so much for this country over so many years.”

How can I pay my respects to the Queen in the Highlands?

A lone piper played as councillor Lobban, Inverness provost Glynis Sinclair and Highland Council executive Donna Manson laid flowers outside the cathedral.

All flags at council buildings have been lowered to half-mast and a period of silence will be observed.

Books of condolence and gardens of remembrance are now open at places across the Highlands.

Bill Lobban laying flowers at the cathedral today. Picture by Sandy McCook

Provost Sinclair said: “She certainly was a very inspiring woman. My thoughts are with her family today.”

As a mark of respect, the council will only be carrying out essential business meetings during the period of mourning.

The council’s website will publish the details of these meetings.

Guidance on tributes to the Queen will follow

Buckingham Palace may issue guidance on floral tributes and cards.

But the public is expected to begin to leave them at the Queen’s London home and at Windsor.

Convener Lobban said it was an extremely sad day for the United Kingdom. Picture by Sandy McCook

It is likely we will see flowers left at the remembrance garden locations across the north of Scotland.

Her Majesty died at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon, surrounded by members of the royal family.

She was the longest serving monarch in British history, guiding the nation through times of turmoil and social change as a “source of stability, serenity and strength”.

The whole Royal Family – including Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry -travelled to Scotland yesterday to be with the 96-year-old monarch in her final hour.

