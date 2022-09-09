Highland Council leaders pay respects to the Queen as book of condolence opens to the public at Inverness Cathedral

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Civic leaders of Highland Council have paid their respects to Her Majesty the Queen as they opened a book of condolence at Inverness Cathedral.

A service of remembrance was held this morning in the Highland capital.

Council convener Bill Lobban said: “It’s an extremely sad day for all the people of the United Kingdom.

“Especially those in Scotland, in a place that Her Majesty loved so much.

“No one in history has done so much for this country over so many years.”

How can I pay my respects to the Queen in the Highlands?

A lone piper played as councillor Lobban, Inverness provost Glynis Sinclair and Highland Council executive Donna Manson laid flowers outside the cathedral.

All flags at council buildings have been lowered to half-mast and a period of silence will be observed.

Books of condolence and gardens of remembrance are now open at places across the Highlands.

Provost Sinclair said: “She certainly was a very inspiring woman. My thoughts are with her family today.”

As a mark of respect, the council will only be carrying out essential business meetings during the period of mourning.

The council’s website will publish the details of these meetings.

Guidance on tributes to the Queen will follow

Buckingham Palace may issue guidance on floral tributes and cards.

But the public is expected to begin to leave them at the Queen’s London home and at Windsor.

It is likely we will see flowers left at the remembrance garden locations across the north of Scotland.

Her Majesty died at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon, surrounded by members of the royal family.

She was the longest serving monarch in British history, guiding the nation through times of turmoil and social change as a “source of stability, serenity and strength”.

The whole Royal Family – including Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry -travelled to Scotland yesterday to be with the 96-year-old monarch in her final hour.