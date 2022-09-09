‘A step too far’: Muir of Ord residents condemn disrespectful behaviour of local chip shop owner

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents of a Highland village have spoken of their disgust after a chip shop owner celebrated the Queen’s death.

Jaki Pickett, owner of Jaki Fish and Chip Shop in Muir of Ord, sparked fury on Thursday evening after popping a bottle of champagne to celebrate the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

Ms Pickett stood outside her premises holding a chalkboard that read “Lizard Liz is Dead and London Bridge has fallen” before spraying herself with champagne.

The moment was captured on video and posted on social media just hours after the 96-year-old monarch’s death was announced.

Angry residents took to the streets to surround the Seaforth Road premises condemning the shop owners “disgusting” behaviour.

Residents have said it is not the first time the business owner has overstepped; in light of the views she airs on chalkboards displayed in her window.

‘It was a step too far’

One local resident, who did not wish to be named, said her actions were highly disrespectful.

“It was stupid what she did,” she said.

“I don’t think anyone agrees with what she did. If you look at the rubbish in her window, it has been going on for years now and the village is fed up with her nonsense.

“It was completely disrespectful. Despite what her own feelings are, that’s a family member of somebody. I can’t see a way how she can come back from this.”

A nearby resident said she would never step foot in the premises again.

She added: “I live just down the road and I have never seen the area so busy at night.

“Cars and police were just going up and down.

“She always has horrible stuff up in the window. I will never go back to her. It was a step too far.”

As condolences for the Royal Family flooded in from across the world, a large mob gathered in the village on Thursday evening, protesting the business owner’s actions.

Police were called to the area before escorting Ms Pickett away from the angry mob.

On Friday morning mess that appeared to be from eggs thrown at the shop window was still visible.

Residents stopped to observe the mess outside the premises in the wake of the incident.

The National Federation of Fish Friers has now revoked the membership of Jaki Fish and Chip Shop following Thursday’s incident.

‘The queen was so wonderful’

A nearby resident said Ms Pickets behaviour was “completely out of order.”

“I disagree completely with all she is doing,” she added.

“She’s putting up things against the government in her window. It is completely out of order.

“I heard the racket. I just thought maybe there was something on in the hall and I didn’t think any more about it. She had really gone over the top this time.

“The queen was so wonderful. We’ll never have another one like that.”

A fellow resident praised members of the community for standing their ground.

She said: “I’m proud of the people of Muir of Ord for expressing their feelings. What she did was treason. I don’t think the police should have protected her; she should have been arrested.”

A local resident agreed that the business owners’ remarks were beyond unacceptable.

However, he felt the reaction of the local community was out of order.

He said: “I thought she was absolutely shocking and disgraceful. I heard her make the video. I wasn’t sure what it was at the time but around 30 minutes later, my daughter sent me the video.

“I am by no means a royalist but you can’t do that, regardless of your feelings. It is just wrong. If you think you are going to get away with that and not get a backlash, you’re wrong.

“Everyone is entitled to their own opinion of course but I think at times like that you have to show a little bit of respect.”