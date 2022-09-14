Walker flown to hospital with suspected broken bones after falling on Skye

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 65-year-old man has been flown to Raigmore Hospital after falling on the Isle of Skye.

The mountaineer was walking in an area close to Loch Coruisk this afternoon when he took a tumble.

Due to the remote landscape, his partner walked to the shoreline before calling 999 around 1.10pm.

The coastguard helicopter from Stornoway was dispatched to the scene to assist the walker.

Upon arrival, the team assessed his condition, diagnosing him with suspected broken ribs and a broken leg.

The man was flown to Raigmore Hospital for further treatment. His condition is unknown.