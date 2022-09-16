Six injured following two-vehicle crash on A9 near Carrbridge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Six people have been injured following a crash north of Carrbridge on the A9.

The fire service received the call to help assist police and ambulance teams at around 7.55pm this evening on the A9 Inverness to Perth road.

Teams from Inverness, Grantown-on-Spey and Aviemore were called to assist with the first appliance arriving on scene near Slochd summit at around 8.15pm.

A car and a bus have been involved in the crash and road is currently closed.

A police spokesman said: “We received reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A9 near Slochd Summit at around 7.55pm.

“The road is currently closed. We have police, fire and ambulance on scene.”

One person may be seriously injured while five elderly passengers who were on board the coach have sustained minor injuries.

Several casualties have been taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

One fire appliance from Aviemore is still on scene assisting in making the vehicles safe and helping to clear debris.

More to follow.