Fire crews tackle barn blaze near Invergordon

Fire crews have been called to a blaze at a farm near Invergordon.

The fire service received reports of the incident in Kildary, about five miles north of the town, at 3.05pm on Tuesday.

It is understood two barn buildings and hay bales on the farm have gone up in flames.

Six appliances, a water carrier and specialist resources were sent to the scene.

Crews were continuing their attempts to extinguish the blaze at 10pm with four appliances still in attendance.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 3.05pm on Tuesday to reports of a fire affecting two farm buildings and hay bales near Kildary Bridge, near Invergordon.

“Operations control mobilised six appliances, a water carrier and other specialist resources to the scene, where crews remain in attendance as they work to extinguish the fire.

“There are no reported casualties at this time.”

