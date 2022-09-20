Fire crews tackle barn blaze near Invergordon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Fire crews tackle barn blaze near Invergordon

By Ellie Milne
September 20, 2022, 5:07 pm Updated: September 20, 2022, 10:06 pm
fire abandoned fife building
Crews were sent to tackle a fire at a farm in Invergordon.

Fire crews have been called to a blaze at a farm near Invergordon.

The fire service received reports of the incident in Kildary, about five miles north of the town, at 3.05pm on Tuesday.

It is understood two barn buildings and hay bales on the farm have gone up in flames.

Six appliances, a water carrier and specialist resources were sent to the scene.

Crews were continuing their attempts to extinguish the blaze at 10pm with four appliances still in attendance.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 3.05pm on Tuesday to reports of a fire affecting two farm buildings and hay bales near Kildary Bridge, near Invergordon.

“Operations control mobilised six appliances, a water carrier and other specialist resources to the scene, where crews remain in attendance as they work to extinguish the fire.

“There are no reported casualties at this time.”

More to follow. 

