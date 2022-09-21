Loch Ness Challenge is rebranded to the Loch Ness Festival as event widens

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Loch Ness Challenge has been rebranded – with more events than before also now included.

The newly-named Loch Ness Festival will offer something for everyone, and organisers are keen for businesses and communities to get behind the event.

Previously known as the Loch Ness Challenge, the inaugural event in May focused primarily on running and cycling.

But it is now being run by Goya Events who wish to see the event showcase local culture and Highland hospitality.

What changes will there be?

Last year, the event took place over three days and involved runners and cyclists taking part in three marathons over the course of three days.

A total distance of 80 miles was covered as the adventurers made their way along the Great Glen Way and South Loch Ness Trail.

This year, the event will run for 10 days, and as well as the adventuring will feature a programme of cultural events.

This will include comedy, live music, food and drink, tours, boat trips, and much more.

Build on last year’s success

Organisers hope the new festival will be able to build on last year’s success.

Last year’s festival brought in 430 visitors to Inverness and Loch Ness, contributing an estimated £73,320 to the local economy.

Visitors booked 138 nights in hotels, 48 nights in self-catering properties, 108 nights in B&Bs and guesthouses and 112 nights on campsites in the area.

Local businesses to benefit more

The festival was created by Visit Inverness Loch Ness which supports businesses over 1,200 square miles across the highlands.

Chief executive Michael Golding said: “The inaugural Loch Ness Challenge created awareness of the outstanding Loch Ness 360 Trail and participants were blown away by the route.

“We want local businesses to benefit from the festival by having a presence and the opportunity to showcase their products.”

Create a ‘bucket list event’

Max Cluer, from Goya Events, said: “Our vision is to create a festival that will become an international bucket list item for tourists, athletes, adventure seekers and the local communities.

“This will be done sustainably through conscious travel and community involvement, while still holding on to the beautiful culture and heritage of the Scottish Highlands.”

Next year’s event will run from May 26 to June 4.

To get involved, contact info@lochnessfestival.com