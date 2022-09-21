Loch Ness Challenge is rebranded to the Loch Ness Festival as event widens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Loch Ness Challenge is rebranded to the Loch Ness Festival as event widens

By Cameron Roy
September 21, 2022, 11:43 am Updated: September 21, 2022, 1:00 pm
The Loch Ness Festival will be growing. Supplied by Craig Dutton.
The Loch Ness Festival will be growing. Supplied by Craig Dutton.

The Loch Ness Challenge has been rebranded – with more events than before also now included.

The newly-named Loch Ness Festival will offer something for everyone, and organisers are keen for businesses and communities to get behind the event.

Previously known as the Loch Ness Challenge, the inaugural event in May focused primarily on running and cycling.

But it is now being run by Goya Events who wish to see the event showcase local culture and Highland hospitality.

The Loch Ness Challenge has been rebranded. Supplied by Craig Dutton.

What changes will there be?

Last year, the event took place over three days and involved runners and cyclists taking part in three marathons over the course of three days.

A total distance of 80 miles was covered as the adventurers made their way along the Great Glen Way and South Loch Ness Trail.

The new programme will feature a wide range of attractions. Supplied by Craig Dutton.

This year, the event will run for 10 days, and as well as the adventuring will feature a programme of cultural events.

This will include comedy, live music, food and drink, tours, boat trips, and much more.

Build on last year’s success

Organisers hope the new festival will be able to build on last year’s success.

Last year’s festival brought in 430 visitors to Inverness and Loch Ness, contributing an estimated £73,320 to the local economy.

Visitors booked 138 nights in hotels, 48 nights in self-catering properties, 108 nights in B&Bs and guesthouses and 112 nights on campsites in the area.

The event will be looking to build on last year’s sporting success. Supplied by Craig Dutton.

Local businesses to benefit more

The festival was created by Visit Inverness Loch Ness which supports businesses over 1,200 square miles across the highlands.

Chief executive Michael Golding said: “The inaugural Loch Ness Challenge created awareness of the outstanding Loch Ness 360 Trail and participants were blown away by the route.

“We want local businesses to benefit from the festival by having a presence and the opportunity to showcase their products.”

Local businesses are hoping to capitalise on the changes. Supplied by Craig Dutton.

Create a ‘bucket list event’

Max Cluer, from Goya Events, said: “Our vision is to create a festival that will become an international bucket list item for tourists, athletes, adventure seekers and the local communities.

“This will be done sustainably through conscious travel and community involvement, while still holding on to the beautiful culture and heritage of the Scottish Highlands.”

Next year’s event will run from May 26 to June 4.

To get involved, contact info@lochnessfestival.com

