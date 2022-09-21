‘Alcohol does not have therapeutic properties’ Distillers Smokehead and Stag’s Breath broke whisky advertising rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Alcohol does not have therapeutic properties’ Distillers Smokehead and Stag’s Breath broke whisky advertising rules

By Louise Glen
September 21, 2022, 5:58 pm Updated: September 21, 2022, 5:59 pm
Two whisky distillers have been sanctioned for breaking the advertising code.
Two whisky distillers have been sanctioned for breaking the advertising code.

Distillers from Newtonmore and Islay have been found to have broke the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) code on alcohol.

Ian Macleod Distillers Ltd, which sells Smokehead Whisky from Islay, and Meikles of Scotland Limited from Newtonmore, which sell Stag’s Breath whisky liqueur have both been found to be in breach of advertising standards.

An Instagram post for Smokehead Whisky, dated June 6, featured an image in the foreground of a partially full bottle of whisky.

Meanwhile, in the background a woman was shown dressed in work overalls standing in front of a car with an open bonnet.

Smokehead Whisky A Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

The text read: “Smokehead Whisky, working hard or hardly working? Brilliant snap, keep em’ coming” accompanied by a skull and fire emoji.

Immediately deleted

The ASA challenged the advert saying it was irresponsible, because it linked alcohol with driving and an activity or location in which drinking would be unsafe.

Ian MacLeod Distillers Ltd said it accepted responsibility for the post, which was user-generated content, and understood that moderation was required.

It said the post was immediately deleted, and staff were given training.

An ASA spokeswoman said: “While we acknowledged the post did not show the mechanic drinking from the bottle, we noted that the bottle of whisky was partially full, and, as such, we considered that gave the impression that the mechanic had been drinking the whisky while at work.

“We considered that the reference to ‘hardly working’ also added to that impression.

“We told Ian MacLeod Distillers Ltd who make Smokehead Whisky to ensure their future ads were not irresponsible, for example, by linking alcohol with driving or with activities or locations in which drinking would be unsafe.”

Stag’s Breath

A Facebook post on the Meikles of Scotland Ltd Stag’s Breath Liqueur’s page, dated June 10 2022, read: “Ha! Happy Friday everyone! #whiskyscotland #FunnyFriday #whskyjokes” [sic] accompanied by smiling face emojis.

Below it featured text which stated, “Fixing a boo boo as a kid” with an image of a sticking plaster underneath.

Text beneath that stated “Fixing a boo boo as an adult” with an image of a drink in a glass underneath.

Meikles of Scotland Limited, Newtonmore. Supplied by Google.

The ASA said the ad was irresponsible because it implied that drinking alcohol could overcome problems and had therapeutic qualities.

Meikles of Scotland Ltd apologised for the post and that its intention was not to imply that drinking would fix problems.

It was used because it was the end of the working week and was intended to be light-hearted and humorous.

Meikles said it realised they should have been more careful and would never knowingly have encouraged anyone to drink more than was sensible.

The post was removed when it was notified of the complaint.

An ASA spokeswoman said: “We considered consumers would interpret the ad to mean that while a child would need only a plaster to ‘fix’ a mistake or minor injury, in adulthood, alcohol could be used instead.”

She continued: “[we] considered it presented drinking alcohol as a solution for difficulties and implied that it could help with overcoming problems in life and had therapeutic qualities.

“We told Meikles of Scotland Ltd who make Stag’s Breath Liqueur to ensure that in future their ads did not imply that alcohol could overcome problems or had therapeutic qualities.”

A spokeswoman for Meikles said the full report contain its comments on the breach of the code.

Ian MacLeod Distillers has been contacted to comment.

