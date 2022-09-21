Incident at Muir of Ord chip shop on night of Queen’s death now being investigated by police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Incident at Muir of Ord chip shop on night of Queen’s death now being investigated by police

By Chris Cromar
September 21, 2022, 4:07 pm Updated: September 21, 2022, 5:41 pm
Jaki's Fish and Chip shop in Muir of Ord. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Jaki's Fish and Chip shop in Muir of Ord. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

An incident that occurred at a Highland chip shop on the night the Queen died is now being investigated by the police.

A member of staff at Jaki’s Fish and Chip Shop in Muir of Ord uploaded a video to Facebook on September 8, the day the Queen died, shouting “Lizard Liz is dead” while spraying champagne.

Police had to be called later in the night after a large angry crowd gathered outside the business.

Windows at the chip shop are now boarded up. Photo: DC Thomson

Officers said at the time the crowd dispersed peacefully and no further action was required.

However, today police confirmed an investigation was now taking place.

Owner of the chippy, Jaki Pickett later told the Press & Journal she had “no regrets” about the video despite the community reaction, which included the takeaway’s windows being smashed.

Police called a second time to Jaki’s chip shop

Police repeatedly visited Jaki’s Fish and Chip Shop in Muir of Ord in the days following the Queen’s death.

They had to be called again the day after Her Majesty’s died when another large and angry crowd gathered outside the business.

An investigation was then launched by officers after a window at the takeaway was smashed on the night of the second disturbance.

The chip shop had reopened after the initial disturbance earlier in the day, before angry locals began to gather outside again.

However, nearby residents have reported the business has remained shut ever since it had its window smashed with a shopfront window currently boarded up.

A police statement said: “Police are aware of and are investigating the widely published incident that occurred at Jaki’s Chip Shop, Muir of Ord, on the evening of September 8.

“At this time police in Dingwall are appealing for witnesses to this incident, specifically to those who may have been in attendance at the incident or reside in that community.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Jaki's Fish and Chip shop in Muir of Ord. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'Alcohol does not have therapeutic properties' Distillers Smokehead and Stag's Breath broke whisky advertising…
0
Jaki's Fish and Chip shop in Muir of Ord. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Police investigation after two taken to hospital in bike crash on A9 near Brora
0
Jaki's Fish and Chip shop in Muir of Ord. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Star Wars shines a spotlight on Cruachan as Argyll pub celebrates in style
0
Jaki's Fish and Chip shop in Muir of Ord. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Community, care and creativity: Local author's recipe for a picture book
0
Energy bill.
'It's not enough': North businesses react to government energy help
0
Jaki's Fish and Chip shop in Muir of Ord. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'It's unsustainable': Warning over hundreds of Ukrainian refugees in Highland hotels
1
Cru Holdings managing director Scott Murray.
More "meat on the bones" needed says Cru Holdings as business energy support unveiled
0
Jaki's Fish and Chip shop in Muir of Ord. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Former footballer banned from roads over smash that seriously injured passenger
John Swinney considering plan for thousands of new homes in the Highlands and Islands
Emotional Fergus Ewing demands rapid A9 and A96 improvement after more road deaths

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen University cuts ties to teaching fund linked to slave trade
Jaki's Fish and Chip shop in Muir of Ord. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Help feed Aberdeen's homeless by donating your McDonald's monopoly vouchers to these youngsters
0
Jaki's Fish and Chip shop in Muir of Ord. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'Alcohol does not have therapeutic properties' Distillers Smokehead and Stag's Breath broke whisky advertising…
0
Jaki's Fish and Chip shop in Muir of Ord. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Man, 25, charged with attempted housebreakings in Dyce
0
Jaki's Fish and Chip shop in Muir of Ord. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Renee MacRae murder accused tried to buy a new part for car because he…
Jaki's Fish and Chip shop in Muir of Ord. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Police investigation after two taken to hospital in bike crash on A9 near Brora
0

Editor's Picks