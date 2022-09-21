Incident at Muir of Ord chip shop on night of Queen’s death now being investigated by police

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An incident that occurred at a Highland chip shop on the night the Queen died is now being investigated by the police.

A member of staff at Jaki’s Fish and Chip Shop in Muir of Ord uploaded a video to Facebook on September 8, the day the Queen died, shouting “Lizard Liz is dead” while spraying champagne.

Police had to be called later in the night after a large angry crowd gathered outside the business.

Officers said at the time the crowd dispersed peacefully and no further action was required.

However, today police confirmed an investigation was now taking place.

Owner of the chippy, Jaki Pickett later told the Press & Journal she had “no regrets” about the video despite the community reaction, which included the takeaway’s windows being smashed.

Police called a second time to Jaki’s chip shop

Police repeatedly visited Jaki’s Fish and Chip Shop in Muir of Ord in the days following the Queen’s death.

They had to be called again the day after Her Majesty’s died when another large and angry crowd gathered outside the business.

An investigation was then launched by officers after a window at the takeaway was smashed on the night of the second disturbance.

Police are aware of and are investigating the widely published incident that occurred at Jaki's Chip Shop, Muir of Ord on the evening of 8 September 2022.

Witnesses to contact police by email quoting reference CR/71795/22 pic.twitter.com/imQnefZ0SX — Northern Police (@northernPolice) September 21, 2022

The chip shop had reopened after the initial disturbance earlier in the day, before angry locals began to gather outside again.

However, nearby residents have reported the business has remained shut ever since it had its window smashed with a shopfront window currently boarded up.

A police statement said: “Police are aware of and are investigating the widely published incident that occurred at Jaki’s Chip Shop, Muir of Ord, on the evening of September 8.

“At this time police in Dingwall are appealing for witnesses to this incident, specifically to those who may have been in attendance at the incident or reside in that community.”