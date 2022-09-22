‘It sends a fairly obvious signal’: Residents vote in support of a community buyout of Bays of Harris Estate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents in the Bays of Harris Estate have voted to pursue a community buyout of the land where they live.

A ballot organised by Comhairle nan Eilean Siar showed 290 (63%) voted Yes and 170 (37%) No. The turnout was 70%.

The estate’s current owners, the Surrey-based Hitchcock family, had indicated they would consider selling if a decisive majority voted for a buyout.

What happens now?

The ballot was open to residents living on the 27,000-acre estate and on the electors’ roll, along with crofting stakeholders.

The next step is to communicate the result to the landowners and then form a community trust to negotiate a purchase price.

The last valuation from around three years ago was £1.1 million.

The trust can apply for funding from the Scottish Land Fund, which can provide grants up to £1 million to buy land or other assets.

Other funds can come from crowdfunding, public, private and third sector investments and loans.

A steering group formed to work towards a buyout had told residents they could deliver “meaningful change” with a Yes vote.

Steering group chairman John Mayer welcomed the result and turnout.

“The ballot result is a significant step in the process.

“In anyone’s book, 63% (voting Yes) of that turnout sends a fairly obvious signal of what the majority of people would like to happen.

“The ball was in our court, but now it is very firmly back in the landlord’s court.”

Community Land Scotland said the outcome is “a big moment for the Bays of Harris”.

A feasibility study showed that community ownership of the estate, which had an annual income of £84,283 in 2021, is financially viable.

A five-year business plan listed key priorities including affordable housing to help reverse decades of depopulation and creating business units to encourage more local employment.

Community ownership already widespread in Outer Hebrides

A fund to support crofting development and other community projects is also proposed.

A buyout in the Bays of Harris would add to the already widespread community ownership in the Outer Hebrides.

More than 50% of the land in the islands is now in community hands, with over 70% of people living on community-owned land.

Many see more community ownership as a way of helping reverse decades of depopulation.

According to National Records of Scotland statistics, the islands lost 18% of its people since 1981 and 4% since 2011.

