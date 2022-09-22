Shetland wind farm helping educate pupils who could be ‘renewable energy engineers of the future’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shetland wind farm helping educate pupils who could be ‘renewable energy engineers of the future’

By Lottie Hood
September 22, 2022, 2:26 pm Updated: September 22, 2022, 3:56 pm
Brae High School visiting the windfarm. Supplied by SSE Renewables.
Brae High School visiting the windfarm. Supplied by SSE Renewables.

Viking Energy Wind Farm is helping to educate the “future renewable energy engineers” through visits from Shetland schools.

A programme of school visits to the wind farm has so far helped 360 pupils learn more about climate change and wind energy

By the end of October, Viking Energy Wind Farm will have hosted 15 different schools from across the islands.

Children and young people aged five to 17 who visit the site are given a bus tour and the opportunity to name a turbine. They are also given the chance to fill a time capsule that will be buried around their chosen turbine’s base.

Pupils are given the opportunity to fill a time capsule to be buried on the site. Supplied by SSE Renewables.

Anne Bennett a science teacher at Brae High School who visited the site with her class on Wednesday said they enjoyed “seeing it up close”.

She added: “I can teach my pupils about the science behind renewable energy, but nothing beats seeing it first-hand. I commend the Viking Wind Farm team for hosting such an engaging and enjoyable experience.”

Inspiring future generations to help tackle climate crisis

The project was developed as a joint venture between SSE Renewables and the Shetland community but has been owned solely by SSE since 2019.

Although originally opposed by campaigners, construction on the site is continuing and will consist of 103 wind turbines.

SSE Renewables head of onshore development, Derek Hastings, joined the visit on Wednesday with Brae High School.

He said: “The team in Shetland are rightly proud of the work taking place at Viking and want to share progress with the community in a worthwhile and educational way.

The site is now owned solely by SSE. Supplied by SSE Renewables.

“The climate emergency is real, and we want to show young people the benefits of wind energy and who knows, hopefully some of them will be inspired to be the renewable energy engineers of the future.”

Mr Hastings added they would continue to support many initiatives in the local community such as rolling out educational programmes.

Community engagement manager for Viking Energy Wind Farm, Julie Graham said the team on site really enjoys hosting the visits.

She said: “It has been fantastic to see the children and young people learn about the project and to answer their questions.

“We are looking forward to hosting a further nine visits between now and October at which point more than 550 pupils will have joined us on site.

“We look forward to continuing to collaborate with schools and other groups from the community to share what is happening with the project and to contribute to community life throughout Shetland.”

Tags

Conversation

