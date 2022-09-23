‘Were we sold a pup?’: Orkney councillors discuss audit of council’s Norwegian ferry purchase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Were we sold a pup?’: Orkney councillors discuss audit of council’s Norwegian ferry purchase

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
September 23, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 23, 2022, 7:23 am
MV Nordic Sea
The purchase of the problem-stricken ferry MV Nordic Sea (pictured) was scrutinised via an audit. Picture by Orkney Islands Council

Lessons should be learned from Orkney Islands Council’s purchase of a second-hand ferry from Norway, an internal audit has found.

Members of the local authority’s monitoring and audit committee were told that actions taken in purchasing MV Nordic Sea were adequate.

Nevertheless, there seemed to be some division in what the main takeaway from the audit should be.

While councillors John Ross Scott and Dr Stephen Clackson said the purchase had been flawed, others defended the actions carried out by council employees.

The council’s interim chief executive, John Mundell, compared the purchase of the 48-passenger vessel to buying a second-hand car – sometimes you’re lucky, sometimes you aren’t.

Purchase MV Nordic deemed ‘adequate’ by auditors

He also defended the actions take by the council in purchasing the ferry, saying “hindsight is 20/20.”

The MV Nordic Sea was purchased to replace the nearly 50-year-old Golden Mariana on the Westray to Papa Westray route, at a cost of £1.5million.

Half of this cost was met by the Scottish Government.

However, ever since it arrived in Orkney waters from Norway in April 2020, it has been plagued with problems.

This included being damaged on its inaugural journey and, this summer, being out of action with engine problems.

The audit resulted from “a request by an elected member and a growing level of public concern generated by media reports and social media comments”, the council’s chief internal auditor Andrew Paterson said.

While the report came with no recommendations, it did say the council’s procurement process should be tightened up – which had already happened by the time of the report’s publication.

The audit laid out the decisions taken by the council in purchasing the MV Nordic Sea as far back as 2013, when it was recognised that the Mariana would need to be replaced.

The council had been faced with limited choices for a new vessel, says the report.

The Nordic Sea was identified as a possible suitable replacement.

However, the Norwegian ship didn’t meet UK specifications and costly work would have to be done to prepare her.

Council faced with tough decision

The vessel was made of reinforced plastic, not steel. She was also made for piers that gave much more protection from the elements than those in Orkney.

Two visits to Norway were made by officers from the council and Orkney Ferries Ltd to assess the MV Nordic Sea.

However, with assessments taking place in good weather, there remained uncertainties as to how she would fare in windy weather.

Nevertheless, a positive assessment was given.

In March 2020, the council was faced with either buying a vessel which wasn’t yet suitable for its intended purpose or possibly losing out on up to £750,000 in Scottish Government funding towards the purchase.

However, the costs didn’t stop there.

Over £100,000 was spent on consultants and almost £350,000 was spent on refitting and equipping the MV Nordic Sea.

Full costs weren’t spelt out to councillors

The auditors said these costs weren’t spelt out to councillors.

Councillor John Ross Scott originally called for the audit.

At today’s meeting, he said he’d done this “not to apportion blame but to get to the truth of what happened and learn from any mistakes made.”

He also asked the auditors: “I wonder if anyone can make mention of if we were sold a pup and whether we should carry on with the MV Nordic Sea

“Should we just admit it was wrong and put it into another service and look for another suitable ferry?”

It was noted that this would be a question for a naval architect rather than auditors.

OIC interim Chief Executive John Mundell. Photo by Orkney Islands Council

Instead the chief executive, Mr Mundell replied.

He said:  “We’re not technical engineers in the marine sector.

“We have to rely on our officer, as we did at that time, with the advice we’re given. in terms of the procurement of this.

“It is a second-hand vehicle. Members will know themselves, if you’re ever buying a second-hand car it can be a risk.

“Risk assessments were taken, a value judgement was made by the experts and the council proceeded on that basis.

Councillor Scott replied: “I accept that. The big thing is that lessons have been learnt from that experience and we can move forward from here.

However, Mr Scott wasn’t the only councillor who intimated that the ferry purchase was a mistake.

Councillors still left feeling a mistake was made?

Councillor Stephen Clackson said: “Ultimately, two lethal elements contributed to what turned out to be a flawed decision.

“The first was a golden carrot of free money from the Scottish Government. The second was the fact that we were being rushed into making a decision.”

Committee chair, councillor Sandy Cowie said he was unhappy with calling the ferry purchase “a flawed decision.”

Again, it was Mr Mundell who replied to the criticisms.

He said: “Contrary to opinion – and the audit reinforces this – a huge amount of effort went into the process.

‘Due process was followed’

“If members recall, this goes back to 2014/2015. We had a vessel that was well past its sell-by date.

“Regrettably, we’re still in that position now with our fleet but that’s another issue.

“The bottom line is there was an opportunity here and due process was followed.

“Yes, there has been tightening up of our procurement processes. In reality, the processes were followed and that’s an important message from the report.

“I genuinely believe that there’s not much more that could have been done under the circumstances.

“There’s 20/20 vision in hindsight with buying a second-hand vehicle. Some people can be lucky, but sometimes they’re not.

“That’s a fact in this case.”

Mr Mundell’s sentiment was supported by committee chair councillor Cowie and the vice-chair, councillor Lindsay Hall, as well as councillor Gillian Skuse.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Sally Foulds died in a crash on the A95. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Woman who died in A95 crash involving lorry named as Sally Foulds from Nethy…
0
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. John McNab died in car crash near Invernmoriston Picture shows; John McNab. Perth. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Missing pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after Highland…
The fuel bill for decommissioning the wave device is unknown.
Orkney council to foot the bill for scrapping Pelamis wave energy device after it…
0
The start of the Loch Ness Marathon
Can I dress up as Nessie? Will there be soup? Everything You Need To…
0
John Winton McNab from Perth died following a single-car crash near Invermoriston. Picture supplied by Police Scotland.
Death of missing pensioner in Highland crash referred for investigation
Savannah and Amelia Jo Kelly with headteacher Mark Elvines at Drummond School. Supplied by Amelia's Young Highlander Awards.
Inspirational Amelia, 8, donates £3,750 to her Inverness school to improve outdoor space
0
Orkney Research and Innovation Campus.
Orkney Research and Innovation Campus nets £2.8m funding
0
Made public for the first time - Royal Family played football on the beach at Vatersay with locals. From left: Pauline Birrell, Laura Birrell, Prince Charles, John Lafferty, Alex Campbell and Princess Margaret.
Oban family reveal they played football with Prince Charles and ate jam sandwiches with…
0
The Caledonian MacBrayne ferry 'Hebrides' arrives in Uig on Skye from Tarbert on Harris. Picture by Sandy MacCook/DC Thomson
Uig Harbour improvement plans released with months of 'unwelcome' disruption expected next year
0
Will you go inside the belly of the beast at Northern Stories Festival?
Northern Stories Festival line-up revealed complete with 50ft whale and tattoo tales
0

More from Press and Journal

Sally Foulds died in a crash on the A95. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Woman who died in A95 crash involving lorry named as Sally Foulds from Nethy…
0
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. John McNab died in car crash near Invernmoriston Picture shows; John McNab. Perth. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Missing pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after Highland…
Food and Drink Gumboots Concept Eatery, Lonmay, Fraserburgh Pictured are Terri Crowther, Livinia Price and Luis Fonseca Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 07/09/2021 CR0037890
Gumboots: The new Fraserburgh cafe fighting food waste and satisfying taste buds
0
From L-R: Arsenal's Kim Little, Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema celebrate the opening goal against Brighton in WSL. (Photo by Liam Asman/SPP/Shutterstock)
Rachel Corsie: WSL started with a bang - and is set for another thrilling…
Nature Watch: Enthralled by the marine riches of Ardmair Bay
0
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora Rangers attacker Andrew Macrae relishing trip to Bellslea to face Fraserburgh

Editor's Picks