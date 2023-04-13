Shetland prepares for ‘busiest cruise season yet’ as first of 150 ships docks in Lerwick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Shetland prepares for ‘busiest cruise season yet’ as first of 150 ships docks in Lerwick

Lerwick Port Authority is expecting more than 100,000 visitors to arrive in Shetland over the coming months.

By Ross Hempseed
Viking Venus at Lerwick Port. Image: Shetland Flyer Aerial Media.
Viking Venus at Lerwick Port. Image: Shetland Flyer Aerial Media.

Shetland will welcome more than 100,000 visitors as the tourist season begins, with nearly 150 cruise ships scheduled to dock at Lerwick.

The first ship of the season, Viking Venus, made port in Shetland’s capital this morning.

With a capacity of 930 passengers, the ship is on a 14-day trip from London to Bergen, Norway, and back again, with a full-day stop-off in Shetland.

Local businesses are gearing up for a busy season with 147 cruise ships due to call at Lerwick over the coming months.

The tourist season adds a much-needed boost for the islands and marks a positive future against the backdrop of the Covid recovery.

Viking Ocean Cruises are the Port of Lerwick’s biggest visitor, with 19 bookings, including the maiden call of the Viking Neptune in May.

Viking Venus is the first of nearly 150 cruise liners set to call in at Lerwick. Image: Shetland Flyer Aerial Media

147 cruise ships expected

Twenty-one ships will make their maiden call at Lerwick this season, with officials anticipating the “busiest cruise season yet”.

Melanie Henderson, Lerwick Port Authority cruise and marketing manager, said: “Having a meet-and-greet team back on duty to welcome passengers, and the sheer number of bookings, show how far we have come since the Covid pandemic.

“The team has a huge input on passenger satisfaction and encouraging repeat business from cruise lines.

“It means that the islands’ tourism network can look forward to its busiest cruise season yet, coinciding with another visit by the fleet of The Tall Ships Races, making for a great season.

“With strong bookings right through to 2026, the sector will continue to make a significant contribution to Shetland’s economy.”

More than 100,000 visitors are expected to step onto Shetland’s shores in the next few months.

