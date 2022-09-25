Endurance swimmer in hospital after breaking record for longest ever open swim in Loch Ness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Endurance swimmer in hospital after breaking record for longest ever open swim in Loch Ness

By Lauren Gilmour, PA
September 25, 2022, 3:49 pm
Ross Edgley has broken the record for the longest ever open water swim in Loch Ness - spending 52 hours and 39 minutes swimming without touching land or a boat
Ross Edgley has broken the record for the longest ever open water swim in Loch Ness - spending 52 hours and 39 minutes swimming without touching land or a boat

Extreme adventurer Ross Edgley has broken the record for the longest ever open water swim in Loch Ness.

Spending 52 hours and 39 minutes covering approximately 49 miles (79km) in the loch, Mr Edgley swam continuously without touching land or a boat for a continuous period of more than two days and nights – enduring temperatures as low as 5C.

He also battled winds of up to 20 knots and long periods of overnight rain, and said it was “one of the biggest challenges” of his career.

He said: “It was one of the biggest challenges of my career physically and mentally, but the important purpose behind it really motivated me to push myself as far as I did and I’m so proud to have inspired people to make a difference.

“I wanted to thank everyone for their immense support and in particular the incredible hospitality I have received here in Scotland.”

The swim stopped at Fort Augustus on Friday – falling short of Mr Edgley’s original attempt to beat the world record for the longest ever open swim in tideless water.

On Saturday, Mr Edgley – who has been training for a year – posted on social media from a hospital bed, possibly due to the chilly temperatures he endured.

Spurred on by beautiful surroundings

In the Tweet, Mr Edgley, from Grantham, Lincolnshire, said: “Thank you so much for all the kind messages of support. As you can tell the swim didn’t go entirely to plan.

“Will update properly later, but wanted to publish a huge post of gratitude to everyone and say a giant thank you to my amazing support team.”

The Loch Ness swim also aimed to raise more awareness of preserving sea kelp forests in Scotland.

Mr Edgley added: “The longer I’ve been working with Talisker and Parley the more I’ve learnt about sea kelp and how essential the preservation of these amazing sea kelp forests are.”

He was spurred on by the beauty of the natural surroundings of the Highlands and even had a flypast from aircraft above.

The swim is currently in the process of being ratified by the British Long Distance Swimming Association.

