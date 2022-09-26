The Mantrap: Hopes return of Oban institution will reverse ‘drain’ in town’s young population

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

The Mantrap: Hopes return of Oban institution will reverse ‘drain’ in town’s young population

By Louise Glen
September 26, 2022, 11:55 am
Daniel MacIntyre admits the Mantrap in Oban will be different from the past, but will still be a lot of fun. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Daniel MacIntyre admits the Mantrap in Oban will be different from the past, but will still be a lot of fun. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

It is, without doubt, one of the most talked about re-openings of any pub in Argyll in recent years.

But the Mantrap is more than a pub – it is an Oban institution.

The Mantrap, known in the past as a perpetual hen night or a place to make friends for a few hours or a lifetime, has finally reopened, but this time there is a twist, as co-owner Daniel MacIntyre explains.

An Oban institution reinvented for new generation

The Mantrap, a few steps from the main drag in Oban was open for decades, closed its doors around 20 years ago – and in the meantime became a shop, a soup kitchen and a cafe.

It eventually closed altogether for around five years until a connected premises upstairs was taken over by new owners.

Inside the refurbished Mantrap. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Named after the ancient poachers net that caught thieves as they stalked the hillside – the bar itself became synonymous with the sheer volume of romances that started, and ended here.

This is a tiny pub, but with a huge reach.

Once owned by the inimitable businessmen the Inglis brothers, the business has kept the name but has moved with the times and is now a place for friends to gather, for groups to hold meetings – and of course it is still a place to belong.

Mr MacIntyre, who owns the business with two other Oban locals Andrew Buchanan and Drew Walker, says The Mantrap reopened to help future proof one of their other businesses, The View, which is linked by a back stair.

Hopes new Mantrap will create opportunities for young locals

At one time the complex of establishments included MacTavish’s Kitchen with the Ceilidh House upstairs.

By night the Ceilidh House was where most of Oban’s “winching” went on. In the mid-2000s it was taken over and became Skipinnish – and was owned by the band of the same name. The establishment downstairs closed and is now a clothing shop.

Markets changed, and Skipinnish the band became internationally famous and that’s when Mr MacIntyre and the team took over.

With the new business, came changes to future proof it.

The Mantrap has been an Oban institution for generations. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Mr MacIntyre said: “Between the owners we have eight kids, and we want to make sure they have places to work and to be in this town, their home town. We want to stall the depopulation of the working age in this town whether it is jobs, or having somewhere to go.

“For a long time the only way that people from Oban could get work and get ahead in life was, and still can be, to move away to the city.

“That drain has had a huge impact on the community in Oban. So we wanted to do this place to allow young people to have opportunities here.

“The Mantrap is a place whose reputation goes beyond this town, so reopening it is part of what we want to do to secure jobs.

“With rising fuel costs, and on the back of Covid, there is an ever present risk of not really knowing what might be around the corner in business.

“While it won’t open as a traditional pub right now – it will be the place that we can continue to provide a place for people to meet in Oban.

Daniel MacIntyre hopes the new Mantrap can carve a niche in Oban. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“I don’t think that at the moment any of the other pubs have a space like The Mantrap where people can hold an evening meeting, host a small party or hold a whisky or gin-tasting event, a Valentine treat, a ladies night. So, as ever, it is unique.

“We are two minutes from the distillery, so we can hold whisky tastings in here. And we have had local craftsman Michael Acey Furniture build us a bespoke drinks cabinet where people can come and mix their own gin and blend using products from Beinn an Tuirc Distillery in Kintyre.

“This place has always been about the people who come here – they are the people that make The Mantrap what it is.”

Latest addition to growing Oban business

The name Skippinnish was changed to The View and a balcony was put in with incredible vistas over Oban Bay and Kerrera to Mull.

A place to watch the world go by with a hot or cold drink and a hearty meal, winter and summer.

The Mantrap is the latest addition to the business.

BLAST FROM THE PAST: Alison Mackenzie has kindly shared a photo – circa 1988 ish – of her brother Calum behind the bar,…

Posted by The Mantrap on Friday, 2 September 2022

“We are already getting clubs and groups booking with us, and, we can host small wakes and weddings and family gatherings,” Mr MacIntyre continued.

“I think the days of bodachs coming and sitting in a pub corner every day all day while a constant stream of people come in is over – well other than at a Royal National Mod. So we are thinking of ways to make this place work, and we want to work with groups and the community to do that.

“The Mantrap is open and ready to serve a new generation of Oban customers, and we know it will be different, but it is going to be so much fun.”

