Home News Highlands & Islands

Bullseye for Dingwall: Darts star sets off on charity trek from Highland town

By Chris Cromar
September 27, 2022, 8:14 am Updated: September 27, 2022, 12:24 pm
James Wade will begin his 501 mile journey in Dingwall. Picture supplied by WAA Chosen.
James Wade will begin his 501 mile journey in Dingwall. Picture supplied by WAA Chosen.

Darts player James Wade is aiming to hit the fundraising bullseye for Bipolar UK by competing in an epic “501 charity rally”, which starts today in Dingwall.

The challenge will involve him driving 501 miles from the Highlands to the charity’s London headquarters in a Ford Focus that he purchased for £501 over three days.

Mr Wade, nicknamed “The Machine” due to his obsession with all things mechanical, will play a leg of darts with staff and customers at Dingwall Tyres, which is a Falken Tyre dealer.

In line with his role as an ambassador for the company, part of Mr Wade’s challenge is to achieve a nine dart finish by visiting nine individual Falken Tyre dealers on the route, who are supporting his fundraising efforts.

Dingwall Tyres is located in the town’s Strathpeffer Road. Picture supplied by Google Maps.

As well as Dingwall, he will also visit two other locations in Scotland, one in Perth and the other in Bonnybridge in Stirlingshire respectively.

The car will be adorned with a specially commissioned vehicle wrap, including the logo of Bipolar UK.

‘The aim is for the rally to raise awareness of the condition’

Mr Wade said: “I have always had an interest in cars and combined with my roles as a Bipolar UK and a Falken ambassador, taking part in a charity rally seems the perfect vehicle for a fundraising challenge.

“As someone who has been diagnosed with bipolar and ADHD, I am fully aware of how challenging this can be and the aim is for the rally to raise awareness of the condition and the incredible work Bipolar UK do.”

Bipolar UK chief executive, Simon Kitchen added: “With over one million people living with bipolar in the UK, and almost half a million still waiting for a diagnosis, we want to help as many of them as possible to gain access to vital peer support services so they can live well.

“We are extremely grateful to James Wade and the team for choosing to support Bipolar UK and we wish him well in the 501 charity rally.”

Editor's Picks