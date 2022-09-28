Recently engaged couple miss celebratory dinner after getting lost in hills and having to be rescued on Skye

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A recently engaged couple had their first big relationship test a little earlier than expected after getting lost while out walking in the Cuillins.

They had taken on The Storr ahead of a celebratory meal at The Three Chimneys on Sunday but found themselves cragfast and benighted as dark closed in.

Resident Search and Rescue Dog Association members Bryan and his trusty companion Gwen were in the area and scrambled to find the couple.

It was Gwen’s first rescue after being trained up by Bryan. A post on the team’s Facebook page said: “We are all really chuffed for Bryan that the time and effort he has put into training her is finally paying off.”

The couple made it off the hill unscathed and still together, but unfortunately missed their pre-booked meal.

A busy week for rescuers

Skye Mountain Rescue Team described rescues in the Cuillins as “A bit like buses. You wait around long enough for one and then they all come along at once.”

Last Tuesday afternoon the team rescued a woman with a lower leg injury from a very wet Coire na Creiche.

Two rescues followed on Saturday. The first was a cragfast male in Coire a’ Tairnelear who was picked up by Coastguard helicopter R948. The second was an overdue party of three who were overdue from Glenbrittle Youth Hostel, but they were located safe and well within five minutes.

This busy week continued into another, as the team responded to reports of an accident on the Pinnacle Ridge on Monday.