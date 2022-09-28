Loyal customer to open new Highland Hospice shop in Nairn this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Loyal customer to open new Highland Hospice shop in Nairn this weekend

By Lauren Robertson
September 28, 2022, 3:46 pm Updated: September 28, 2022, 4:51 pm
Volunteer Lottie and shop assistants Thelma and Lucy are excited for the new shop to open. Image: Highland Hospice.
Volunteer Lottie and shop assistants Thelma and Lucy are excited for the new shop to open. Image: Highland Hospice.

The new Highland Hospice shop in Nairn will be opened this weekend by a loyal customer.

Mary Mackenzie will cut the official ribbon at 10am on Saturday, announcing the new Leopold Street store open.

The Nairn local, and huge Elvis fan, visited the old premises every week and the staff and volunteers love helping her pick out new outfits.

Shop manager Morven Livingstone said Ms Mackenzie was chosen to do the honours as she is “just one of those people”.

What treasures have our warehouse team sent to our new Nairn shop? 👀 Come along to our store opening this Saturday October 2nd from 10am to find out! 🎉 #nairn #newstore #warehouseheroes #shoppreloved #shoplocal #circularfashion #circulareconomy #fashion #charityshopfinds #charityshop #charityshopping

Posted by Highland Hospice Shops on Tuesday, 27 September 2022

She added: “We all have a soft spot for her.

“We first met her when she spotted a pair of red Converse in the shop window and she took a fancy to them. Sadly, they didn’t fit but we found her a pair of sparkly ones instead.

“Mary’s just a sweetheart and we couldn’t think of anyone more fitting to officially open our store.”

Community effort

The new Nairn Highland Hospice shop boasts three large windows which will show off the “amazing” donations it continually receives.

Ms Livingstone said the move to the bigger premises was made possible by a  supportive community rallying around.

“We are incredibly lucky to have such supportive businesses on Leopold Street, everyone helps each other out whenever they can which creates a lovely community feel,” she said.

“Without the help of our amazing volunteers, warehouse staff and customers who have helped pull the shop together this wouldn’t have been as much fun.”

It's only 1 week to go until we will welcome you all to our new shiny Nairn Boutique store. 💛Come & visit us on…

Posted by Highland Hospice Shops on Saturday, 24 September 2022

Supporting Highland Hospice

Highland Hospice has 14 shops across the region, stretching from Thurso to Fort William to Forres.

The shops are always looking for more donations and volunteers, all of which support the charity’s mission to ensure anyone faced with life shortening illness, death or bereavement gets the best possible care and support.

Ms Livingstone said: “Shopping local and shopping pre-loved are such great ways to support the Highland Hospice. Donations are always welcome too.

“A huge part of our fundraising effort comes from our stores, aiding our mission to ensure quality palliative care is available to all across the Highlands.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Donnie MacMillan at the Argyll and Bute Council count.
Councillor 'Wee Donnie' who represented home for 40 years nominated for Freedom of Argyll…
0
Christina Mackenzie was on a training ride at the time. Photo: Cruse Scotland
Stornoway world record holder cyclist in hospital after being hit by car while on…
0
Plans for a campsite near Newtown, Invergarry, have led to fears the area's lost forest will never be replanted. Photo: Shutterstock
Will proposed campsite be the final nail in the coffin for felled Invergarry woodland?
0
Bad Actress will take to the stage for an up close and personal performance on Saturday at the city's HMV record store to mark the launch of their new single Hot Stuff.
Highland rock band to mark release of new single with Inverness gig
0
Queen Elizabeth Muirtown Primary
Inverness pupils receive 'poignant' letter of thanks one day after Queen's death
1
Bryan Maclennan outside Tain Sheriff Court
Seagull shooter caught catapulting ball bearings at another bird
John Cobb and team with the Crusader boat at Loch Ness in 1952. Picture supplied by Gordon Menzies
John Cobb: Loch Ness community remembers ‘gentleman’ racer 70 years on from fatal world…
0
New malt whisky distillery to be built on banks of Dornoch Firth
New whisky distillery on the Dornoch Firth approved by Highland Council
0
The couple and their rescuers. Picture supplied by Skye Mountain Rescue Team.
Recently engaged couple miss celebratory dinner after getting lost in hills and having to…
0
Network rail strike
Broken down train removed from the West Highland Line
0

More from Press and Journal

findhorn festival
Record turnout at 4th Findhorn Bay Festival with over 7,000 attendees already
0
Donnie MacMillan at the Argyll and Bute Council count.
Councillor 'Wee Donnie' who represented home for 40 years nominated for Freedom of Argyll…
0
Natalie Carnegie (Specialist Nurse, OPAT - light blue tunic), Carol Spence, and Fiona Elliot (Senior Charge Nurse, OPAT - navy tunic)
New outpatient service saves over 5,500 bed days at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary
0
Moray Council could open some of its buildings to people unable to heat their homes this winter.
Moray Council buildings could offer warm welcome to folk facing fuel poverty
0
Christina Mackenzie was on a training ride at the time. Photo: Cruse Scotland
Stornoway world record holder cyclist in hospital after being hit by car while on…
0
Post Thumbnail
Even bangers not safe from rural thieves, farmers warned
0

Editor's Picks