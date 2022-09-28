Loyal customer to open new Highland Hospice shop in Nairn this weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The new Highland Hospice shop in Nairn will be opened this weekend by a loyal customer.

Mary Mackenzie will cut the official ribbon at 10am on Saturday, announcing the new Leopold Street store open.

The Nairn local, and huge Elvis fan, visited the old premises every week and the staff and volunteers love helping her pick out new outfits.

Shop manager Morven Livingstone said Ms Mackenzie was chosen to do the honours as she is “just one of those people”.

What treasures have our warehouse team sent to our new Nairn shop? 👀 Come along to our store opening this Saturday October 2nd from 10am to find out! 🎉 #nairn #newstore #warehouseheroes #shoppreloved #shoplocal #circularfashion #circulareconomy #fashion #charityshopfinds #charityshop #charityshopping Posted by Highland Hospice Shops on Tuesday, 27 September 2022

She added: “We all have a soft spot for her.

“We first met her when she spotted a pair of red Converse in the shop window and she took a fancy to them. Sadly, they didn’t fit but we found her a pair of sparkly ones instead.

“Mary’s just a sweetheart and we couldn’t think of anyone more fitting to officially open our store.”

Community effort

The new Nairn Highland Hospice shop boasts three large windows which will show off the “amazing” donations it continually receives.

Ms Livingstone said the move to the bigger premises was made possible by a supportive community rallying around.

“We are incredibly lucky to have such supportive businesses on Leopold Street, everyone helps each other out whenever they can which creates a lovely community feel,” she said.

“Without the help of our amazing volunteers, warehouse staff and customers who have helped pull the shop together this wouldn’t have been as much fun.”

It's only 1 week to go until we will welcome you all to our new shiny Nairn Boutique store. 💛Come & visit us on… Posted by Highland Hospice Shops on Saturday, 24 September 2022

Supporting Highland Hospice

Highland Hospice has 14 shops across the region, stretching from Thurso to Fort William to Forres.

The shops are always looking for more donations and volunteers, all of which support the charity’s mission to ensure anyone faced with life shortening illness, death or bereavement gets the best possible care and support.

Ms Livingstone said: “Shopping local and shopping pre-loved are such great ways to support the Highland Hospice. Donations are always welcome too.

“A huge part of our fundraising effort comes from our stores, aiding our mission to ensure quality palliative care is available to all across the Highlands.”