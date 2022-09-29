UK’s largest war games to start off Scotland’s coast next month

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The largest war games in the UK will begin off the west and north coasts of Scotland next month.

Thousands of military personnel, as well as dozens of ships and submarines, will take part in the exercise Joint Warrior, which starts on Saturday.

The exercise provides a training opportunity for all three branches of the UK armed forces – Royal Navy, Royal Air Force and Army – and is usually held twice a year, in spring and in autumn.

Eleven nations from across the world will participate, with personnel brought together in a safe, but realistic, environment to hone their skills and re-enact different scenarios.

These include war fighting, anti-smuggling and anti-piracy operations, anti-submarine warfare, and other skills needed in the modern battle space.

Planned by Joint Training Exercise Planning Staff (JTEPS), this year’s exercise will be coordinated and controlled from RAF St Mawgan in Cornwall.

In total, around 11,500 military personnel, 45 ships and submarines, and 30 aircrafts will participate, with the action split into three distinctive phases.

During the first phase, which will run October 1-5 – there will be maritime activity in exercise areas off the west coast of Scotland, the Pentland Firth and Cape Wrath.

The activity will then move to the North Sea and Irish Sea from October 6-8, before heading to the south coast of England for the final phase running until October 14.

Meanwhile, RAF Typhoons and UK P-8 Poseidon aircraft operating from RAF Lossiemouth will also be taking to the air as part of the training.

Exercise planning staff have liaised with a wide variety of communities and organisations ahead of Joint Warrior to minimise the impact of military activity.

Further information on Joint Warrior – including notices to mariners and impact statements – can be found on the King’s Harbour Master Clyde (KHM Clyde) website.