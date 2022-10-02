Two teens arrested following four-vehicle crash at Tain

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two teenagers have been arrested following a four-vehicle collision at Tain.

The crash happened on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road at around 7.50pm on Saturday.

Police and ambulance crews attended, but nobody was injured.

However, two men, aged 18 and 17, were arrested in connection with road traffic offences.

The road was shut for about two hours in both directions.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving four vehicles on the A9 at Tain shortly after 7.50pm on Saturday, October 1.

“There were no reported injuries. Two men, aged 18 and 17, were arrested in connection with road traffic offences and inquiries are ongoing.”

Debris was cleared from the carriageway before the road reopened at about 10.20pm.