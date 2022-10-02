Two teens arrested following four-vehicle crash at Tain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Two teens arrested following four-vehicle crash at Tain

By Michelle Henderson
October 2, 2022, 9:05 am Updated: October 2, 2022, 10:18 am
The A9 Inverness to Thurso road was closed in both directions following a four-vehicle crash on Saturday evening.
The A9 Inverness to Thurso road was closed in both directions following a four-vehicle crash on Saturday evening.

Two teenagers have been arrested following a four-vehicle collision at Tain.

The crash happened on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road at around 7.50pm on Saturday.

Police and ambulance crews attended, but nobody was injured.

However, two men, aged 18 and 17, were arrested in connection with road traffic offences.

The road was shut for about two hours in both directions.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving four vehicles on the A9 at Tain shortly after 7.50pm on Saturday, October 1.

“There were no reported injuries. Two men, aged 18 and 17, were arrested in connection with road traffic offences and inquiries are ongoing.”

Debris was cleared from the carriageway before the road reopened at about 10.20pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highlands & Islands

The A9 Inverness to Thurso road was closed in both directions following a four-vehicle crash on Saturday evening.
Young Dornie woman joins bumper crop of engineering apprentices at Bristow
Gaia's Energy Adventure: Orkney pupils learning about renewables
Donation opens the door for pupils to learn about offshore energy
The A9 Inverness to Thurso road was closed in both directions following a four-vehicle crash on Saturday evening.
Down on the croft with specialist lawyer Eilidh Ross
The Queen planting a tree at Balmoral
Dozens of trees to be planted across north and north-east in memory of the…
The A9 Inverness to Thurso road was closed in both directions following a four-vehicle crash on Saturday evening.
Scots fishers urge ministers to resist campaign for giant freezer trawler
loch ness marathon
More than 7,300 runners tackle Loch Ness Marathon to mark event's 20th anniversary
The A9 Inverness to Thurso road was closed in both directions following a four-vehicle crash on Saturday evening.
Weekend court roll – a pupil-slapping teacher and a drug-dealing boxer
The A9 Inverness to Thurso road was closed in both directions following a four-vehicle crash on Saturday evening.
Thurso voted sixth best place for surfing by Instagrammers
Anne Dyer
Bishop Anne Dyer fails to overturn suspension over bullying allegations
The A9 Inverness to Thurso road was closed in both directions following a four-vehicle crash on Saturday evening.
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital following two-bike crash on A82

More from Press and Journal

The A9 Inverness to Thurso road was closed in both directions following a four-vehicle crash on Saturday evening.
Young Dornie woman joins bumper crop of engineering apprentices at Bristow
The A9 Inverness to Thurso road was closed in both directions following a four-vehicle crash on Saturday evening.
Cammy Harper pleased to make telling contribution in Caley Jags win at Ayr
The A9 Inverness to Thurso road was closed in both directions following a four-vehicle crash on Saturday evening.
Dave Grant: Local, nimble breweries win every time in 'new' market
Connor Scully was at the double for Cove Rangers against Arbroath. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Connor Scully happy to chip in with goals for Cove Rangers after Arbroath brace
The A9 Inverness to Thurso road was closed in both directions following a four-vehicle crash on Saturday evening.
Laughter, hard work and whist: Meet the Aberdeen mum turning 100 today
The A9 Inverness to Thurso road was closed in both directions following a four-vehicle crash on Saturday evening.
Mark Spencer: I am ready to get stuck in and work with fishing industry

Editor's Picks