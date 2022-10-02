Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital following two-bike crash on A82

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital following two-bike crash on A82

By Michelle Henderson
October 2, 2022, 11:32 am Updated: October 2, 2022, 12:10 pm
The collision happened on th A82 at around 11.45am on Saturday.
The collision happened on th A82 at around 11.45am on Saturday.

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital after a crash involving another bike in the Highlands.

The two Suzuki motorbikes crashed on the A82 Fort William to Glasgow road, near Loch Ba in the Rannoch Moor area, at about 11.45am on Saturday.

The two bikes, one blue and the other silver, were travelling south at the time.

The 50-year-old rider of the silver bike was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

No one else was injured.

Appeal for information

Police have now issued an appeal for information as they try to piece together the events leading up to the crash.

PC Mary Boyd, of the road policing unit at Fort William, said: “Our inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the crash are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may be able to help to get in touch.

“We would be especially keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage of the two vehicles involved.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 0982 of October 1.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

The collision happened on th A82 at around 11.45am on Saturday.
Young Dornie woman joins bumper crop of engineering apprentices at Bristow
Gaia's Energy Adventure: Orkney pupils learning about renewables
Donation opens the door for pupils to learn about offshore energy
The collision happened on th A82 at around 11.45am on Saturday.
Down on the croft with specialist lawyer Eilidh Ross
The Queen planting a tree at Balmoral
Dozens of trees to be planted across north and north-east in memory of the…
The collision happened on th A82 at around 11.45am on Saturday.
Scots fishers urge ministers to resist campaign for giant freezer trawler
loch ness marathon
More than 7,300 runners tackle Loch Ness Marathon to mark event's 20th anniversary
The collision happened on th A82 at around 11.45am on Saturday.
Weekend court roll – a pupil-slapping teacher and a drug-dealing boxer
The collision happened on th A82 at around 11.45am on Saturday.
Thurso voted sixth best place for surfing by Instagrammers
Anne Dyer
Bishop Anne Dyer fails to overturn suspension over bullying allegations
The collision happened on th A82 at around 11.45am on Saturday.
Fallen tree closes the A835 near Rogie Falls

More from Press and Journal

The collision happened on th A82 at around 11.45am on Saturday.
Young Dornie woman joins bumper crop of engineering apprentices at Bristow
The collision happened on th A82 at around 11.45am on Saturday.
Cammy Harper pleased to make telling contribution in Caley Jags win at Ayr
The collision happened on th A82 at around 11.45am on Saturday.
Dave Grant: Local, nimble breweries win every time in 'new' market
Connor Scully was at the double for Cove Rangers against Arbroath. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Connor Scully happy to chip in with goals for Cove Rangers after Arbroath brace
The collision happened on th A82 at around 11.45am on Saturday.
Laughter, hard work and whist: Meet the Aberdeen mum turning 100 today
The collision happened on th A82 at around 11.45am on Saturday.
Mark Spencer: I am ready to get stuck in and work with fishing industry

Editor's Picks