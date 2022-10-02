Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital following two-bike crash on A82

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital after a crash involving another bike in the Highlands.

The two Suzuki motorbikes crashed on the A82 Fort William to Glasgow road, near Loch Ba in the Rannoch Moor area, at about 11.45am on Saturday.

The two bikes, one blue and the other silver, were travelling south at the time.

The 50-year-old rider of the silver bike was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

No one else was injured.

Appeal for information

Police have now issued an appeal for information as they try to piece together the events leading up to the crash.

PC Mary Boyd, of the road policing unit at Fort William, said: “Our inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the crash are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may be able to help to get in touch.

“We would be especially keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage of the two vehicles involved.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 0982 of October 1.”