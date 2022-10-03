Cancellation and disruption expected on west coast ferries as strong winds forecast

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ferry services operating around the west coast are being hit by cancellations and delays due to the strong winds forecast.

CalMac has already cancelled a number of its services on Monday, issuing warnings on many others.

All sailings between Oban and Castlebay have been cancelled as winds of around 50mph are forecast.

The ferry operator said on its website: “Cancelling a sailing is a decision we do not take lightly because we know it will inconvenience our customers and the communities we serve.

“However, the safety of our customers and crew must come first. In this instance, the master of the vessel has judged it is necessary in response to the assessment of adverse weather conditions.”

CalMac has already confirmed no livestock will be carried across the route on Tuesday and that the sailings will again be at risk of cancellation.

❌RED #Oban #Castlebay 03Oct Due to adverse weather forecast with strong winds gusting in excess of 50mph all sailings are cancelled on this route. — CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) October 3, 2022

What about other services?

Passengers planning to visit the Small Isles on Monday are “strongly advised not to” as cancellation is likely.

From 1pm, no motorbikes will be allowed on ferries on the Mallaig to Armadale route due to the expected sea swell.

Cancellation warnings have been issued on the following routes:

Mallaig – Small Isles

Mallaig – Armadale

Berneray – Leverburgh

Uig – Lochmaddy

Oban – Lismore

Ullapool – Stornoway

Fionnphort – Iona

Uig – Tarbert

Tayinloan – Gigha

Gourock – Dunoon

Oban – Colonsay

Oban – Coll – Tiree

Oban – Castlebay

Ardhmor – Eriskay

Tobermory – Kilchoan

Linkspan repairs at Lochboisdale mean its link with Mallaig is also cancelled until October 8.

Anyone hoping to travel on a CalMac ferry on Monday is advised to check for the latest updates on its website.