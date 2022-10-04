The Vengabus is coming (to the Western Isles)! Pop legends Vengaboys to perform at Eilean Dorcha Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Vengabus is coming (to the Western Isles)! Pop legends Vengaboys to perform at Eilean Dorcha Festival

By Eve McLachlan
October 4, 2022, 11:45 am
They like to party: 90s pop sensation Vengaboys. Photo: PA
They like to party: 90s pop sensation Vengaboys. Photo: PA

Vengaboys, the world-famous Eurodance band, have been announced as Eilean Dorcha Festival’s first 2023 headliner.

Since 2016, Eilean Dorcha Festival (EDF) has brought an annual celebration of music to a stretch of Benbecula’s machair.

Proudly billed as Scotland’s ‘Friendly Festival’, the event draws fans from all over Uist and the rest of the Hebrides – as well of plenty of visitors from the mainland.

And 2023’s EDF is set to be the festival’s most ambitious year yet.

“You asked for bigger bands,” said a post on the festival’s Facebook page, “and we’ve just secured the biggest party act on the planet!”

Skerryvore performs at EDF 2022. Photo: Eve McLachlan

That’s right – from July 27-29, Vengaboys, the group behind hits like We Like to Party! and Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!are coming all the way to the Western Isles.

At first glance, Vengaboys might not be the obvious choice for EDF, which is known for its line-ups of Scottish traditional music, folk, and Celtic rock.

But for founder Roddy MacKay, they were the perfect choice.

“We thought, after lockdown and everything else that’s gone on over the past few years: how do we get everyone back into party mode?”

‘Everyone just started dancing’

To find out, 2022’s EDF ended with an experiment.

“When the acts had finished, we got the production company to play a few backing tracks, just to see what the reaction was.”

And when Vengaboys came on, “everyone came back and just started dancing”.

It was clear that Benbecula needed a visit from the Vengabus.

‘Let’s just give it a try’

“I thought, ‘let’s just give it a try and see what they say,” says Mr MacKay. “I contacted them, made them an offer – and they accepted.”

He “sold the island” to them, he says, telling them “where we where, what the island was like, how many people live here.”

After sending a photograph of EDF’s unique festival site, “they agreed to come and play”.

Mr MacKay says he is “delighted” that EDF will host such an iconic “feel-good band”.

Vengaboys have become known for playing outside of just the biggest festivals. Earlier this year, they performed to sell-out crowds at the MacMoray Festival in Elgin.

Vengaboys performing at MacMoray Festival in Elgin earlier this year. Photo: Jasperimage

The announcement of the Vengaboys is local music fans’ first taste of what’s to come at EDF 2023.

There’s still a full line-up of other acts yet to be announced, no doubt with plenty more highlights.

“We’re going to release one [act name] a month up to Christmas,” says Mr MacKay.

“Quite a few” acts will then be announced during the festive season.

For EDF’s loyal fans, it will be a present worth waiting for.

