One taken to hospital after two-car crash in Shetland

One person was taken to hospital following a two-car crash in Shetland.

Police were called to the incident on the A970 between Cunningsburgh and Sandwick on the mainland just after 7.30am.

Ambulance crews took one person to Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick as a precaution, but no other injuries were reported.

The fire service was also in attendance, sending three appliances from Lerwick and Sandwick to clear the road and make the area safe.

One lane of the road is closed while the cars are recovered.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 7.40am on Tuesday October 4, officers were called to a report of a two-car crash on the A970 between Cunningsburgh and Sandwick on Shetland.

“One person was taken by ambulance to the Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick as a precaution.”