‘Purchasing Carbisdale was spontaneous’: Meet London barrister Samatha Kane, who just bought a Scottish castle for more than £1m By John Ross October 4, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 4, 2022, 6:00 pm 0 Samantha Kane is the new owner of historic Carbisdale Castle in Sutherland [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Highlands & Islands Scapa Distillery seeks increase in alcohol sales as new tasting room and terrace take… Man in hospital with serious injuries following A96 crash between van and tractor near… Tributes to former North Uist and Benbecula councillor Neil Beaton Abandoned Shetland home turned into house of horrors with Halloween artwork 'It's hardly St Giles' Cathedral': Councillors defy planners and allow modern revamp of Grantown-on-Spey… External Audit shows progress being made on previous problems faced by Orkney and Shetland… Was this the real reason the Highlands was chosen as a Star Wars location? BMX bandit pulled knife on women and demanded money Met Office withdraws today's weather warning but strong winds and rain still cause disruption Orkney council hits the brakes on Finstown speed limit proposals Most Read 1 A cracking apple pie, afternoon tea and loyal customers: How a Fraserburgh tearoom was… 2 Drink-driver confronted by members of public was almost SEVEN times limit 3 Carer took and shared photos of nursing home residents naked and using toilet 4 Aberdeen clubber’s vicious revenge attack on man who tried to calm late-night disturbance 5 Sir Jim Walker on profits, costs and the former goalie now at the helm… 6 Jeremy Clarkson visits BrewDog in Ellon after launching own brewing brand 7 Shell boss has ‘flung open a door on windfall tax’ 8 Renee MacRae killer Bill MacDowell intends to appeal his murder conviction, his lawyer confirms 9 Readers react: Union Street designs spark calls for Captain Scarlet to stave off alien… 10 ‘Immature’ driver raced through school zone and lost control of car More from Press and Journal Aberdeenshire coach recognised for 'long-standing commitment' to making swimming accessible for children with disabilities Scapa Distillery seeks increase in alcohol sales as new tasting room and terrace take… Aberdeen Women to face Glasgow Women at Pittodrie as part of Scottish Women and… Elgin Biblical Garden statues found knocked to the ground with legs snapped in half Man in hospital with serious injuries following A96 crash between van and tractor near… Extinction Rebellion holds 'die in' at Aberdeen University with demands to abandon oil and… Editor's Picks Extreme NHS Grampian pressures forces Aberdeenshire man, 70, to endure eight-hour wait to help hernia agony Was this the real reason the Highlands was chosen as a Star Wars location? ‘It’s hardly St Giles’ Cathedral’: Councillors defy planners and allow modern revamp of Grantown-on-Spey church Teacher strikes move step closer with all Scottish councils given formal notice of EIS ballot Shell boss has ‘flung open a door on windfall tax’ Mum banned from road after ‘ill-judged’ overtake leads to frightening near-miss with HGV