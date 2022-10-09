Cafe owner takes home golden spurtle after winning World Porridge Making Championships for second time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Cafe owner takes home golden spurtle after winning World Porridge Making Championships for second time

By Cameron Roy
October 9, 2022, 10:43 am Updated: October 9, 2022, 11:36 am
Lisa Williams defends her world champion status in Carrbridge. Image: James Ross.
Lisa Williams defends her world champion status in Carrbridge. Image: James Ross.

An English woman has scooped the World Porridge Making Championships for the second time.

Lisa Williams, from Felixstowe in Suffolk, claimed the golden spurtle at the competition, which is held in Carrbridge every year.

She previously won the competition in 2019 – the last time it was held in person.

A total of 26 competitors took part in the event, now in its 29th year, on Saturday.

Following five heats, the final cook off included competitors from Australia, Iceland, Cyprus, Scotland and England. The champion title goes to the best traditional porridge made from three ingredients – oatmeal, water and salt.

Entries are judged for appearance, texture, colour and taste.

Ms Williams, who runs a community cafe for people with learning difficulties, admitted that her usual porridge is slightly different – featuring Primula cheese and ham some days.

She said: “I can’t put into words how delighted I am. I came to Carrbridge thinking that I was saying goodbye to the Golden Spurtle trophy, and I can’t believe that I am taking it home with me again.

“It has been so lovely being back in the village seeing everyone. There’s great camaraderie amongst the competitors, and the whole event is so friendly and welcoming.”

The crowd at the international event. Image: James Ross.

What makes award-winning porridge?

This year’s judges were former Gleneagles executive chef Neil Mugg, Masterchef finalist and Scot Sarah Rankin and New Zealander Kirsten Gilmour, owner of KJ’s Bothy Bakery in Grantown-on-Spey.

Chairman Mr Mugg said: “Lisa’s porridge was really well made. Rich, flavourful, well seasoned and the perfect consistency.”

She has even made a helpful YouTube tutorial to explain her methods.

Winners Chris Young and Lisa Williams. Image: James Ross.

However, Ms Williams says the porridge she eats most days of the week is with “Primula cheese and chives with ham and cottage cheese”.

Another expert in experimental porridge was this year’s speciality winner Chris Young,

He owns street food and events caterer The Rolling Stove, who wowed the judges with his porridge noodles two ways, with hand-dived seared scallops and caramelised flags.

Chris Young’s award winning porridge noodles. Image: James Ross.

Local event has gone international

This competition started out as a quirky bit of fun in 2009, but now attracts participants from far afield. The quest to win the Golden Spurtle award is fiercely contested between those who travel to the Highlands.

It is organised by volunteers from the Carrbridge and Vicinity Community.

Organiser Karen Henderson said: “It has been wonderful to have porridge fans, their supporters and so many visitors in a very packed Carrbridge village hall for today’s competition.

“What started very much as a small local event has grown to be a highlight of Scotland’s food and drink calendar, and it has been fantastic being able to welcome back visitors from around the world again.”

