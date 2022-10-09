Cafe owner takes home golden spurtle after winning World Porridge Making Championships for second time

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An English woman has scooped the World Porridge Making Championships for the second time.

Lisa Williams, from Felixstowe in Suffolk, claimed the golden spurtle at the competition, which is held in Carrbridge every year.

She previously won the competition in 2019 – the last time it was held in person.

A total of 26 competitors took part in the event, now in its 29th year, on Saturday.

Following five heats, the final cook off included competitors from Australia, Iceland, Cyprus, Scotland and England. The champion title goes to the best traditional porridge made from three ingredients – oatmeal, water and salt.

Entries are judged for appearance, texture, colour and taste.

Ms Williams, who runs a community cafe for people with learning difficulties, admitted that her usual porridge is slightly different – featuring Primula cheese and ham some days.

She said: “I can’t put into words how delighted I am. I came to Carrbridge thinking that I was saying goodbye to the Golden Spurtle trophy, and I can’t believe that I am taking it home with me again.

“It has been so lovely being back in the village seeing everyone. There’s great camaraderie amongst the competitors, and the whole event is so friendly and welcoming.”

What makes award-winning porridge?

This year’s judges were former Gleneagles executive chef Neil Mugg, Masterchef finalist and Scot Sarah Rankin and New Zealander Kirsten Gilmour, owner of KJ’s Bothy Bakery in Grantown-on-Spey.

Chairman Mr Mugg said: “Lisa’s porridge was really well made. Rich, flavourful, well seasoned and the perfect consistency.”

She has even made a helpful YouTube tutorial to explain her methods.

However, Ms Williams says the porridge she eats most days of the week is with “Primula cheese and chives with ham and cottage cheese”.

Another expert in experimental porridge was this year’s speciality winner Chris Young,

He owns street food and events caterer The Rolling Stove, who wowed the judges with his porridge noodles two ways, with hand-dived seared scallops and caramelised flags.

Local event has gone international

This competition started out as a quirky bit of fun in 2009, but now attracts participants from far afield. The quest to win the Golden Spurtle award is fiercely contested between those who travel to the Highlands.

It is organised by volunteers from the Carrbridge and Vicinity Community.

Organiser Karen Henderson said: “It has been wonderful to have porridge fans, their supporters and so many visitors in a very packed Carrbridge village hall for today’s competition.

“What started very much as a small local event has grown to be a highlight of Scotland’s food and drink calendar, and it has been fantastic being able to welcome back visitors from around the world again.”