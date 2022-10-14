Dwarfism Awareness Month: Oban lad Lewis takes inspiration from Ellie Simmonds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dwarfism Awareness Month: Oban lad Lewis takes inspiration from Ellie Simmonds

By Rita Campbell
October 14, 2022, 5:00 pm
Lewis West with Olympian Ellie Simmonds at the National Dwarf Games.
Lewis West with Olympian Ellie Simmonds at the National Dwarf Games.

Ellie Simmonds has inspired many with her dazzling performances on Strictly Come Dancing.

But for one Oban boy, who, like her, as he puts it, “has special bones” it comes at just the right time.

The normally bright and bubbly seven-year-old Lewis West was in need of a bit of encouragement.

Lewis having fun on a family holiday.

Lewis has restricted growth, but his family are keen to educate people that he is really no different to anyone else.

He is something of a local celebrity after bringing home a haul of medals from the Dwarf Sports Association Games in Birmingham in May.

However, Lewis felt nervous and self-conscious recently following an incident at his local pool.

Time to speak out

He had been enjoying his regular swimming lesson at Atlantis Leisure when a group of teenagers hanging about outside started pointing and staring at him.

With October being Dwarfism Awareness Month, his dad Graham decided it was time to speak out.

Taking to the Information Oban Facebook page, Graham wrote: “Other than his size, he’s no different to anybody else…

“I fully understand that people may be curious. But please, please, rather than point and laugh, come and talk with us and we would be happy to answer any questions you may have.”

People of Oban show love for Lewis

There was a huge outpouring of support and words of encouragement for Lewis.

Jim McManus commented: “Hope to have the privilege of meeting Lewis some time, he has already accumulated some amazing achievements.”

Sandra Shedden added to the post: “Some people do not understand that not everyone is the same.

“Some of us have different shapes and sizes, and are more special because of it.”

While Ann Dods wrote: “Lewis, I’ve seen you around and think you are such a very handsome young chap. You will go far.”

Lewis with Ellie at an earlier Dwarf Sports Association Games.

Mr West, who runs the Go Naked Veg shop in Oban with wife Catriona, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the response on my earlier post and lovely words of encouragement.

‘A fun-filled little boy’

“He’s such a fun filled little boy who brings a smile to my face every single day.”

He added that the staff at Atlantis were great following the incident.

Ellie Simmonds, the gold medal-winning former Paralympian swimmer, is currently competing on the BBC’s flagship show Strictly Come Dancing.

Lewis met her at the national Dwarf Sports Association games.

She presented the Dunbeg Primary School pupil with one gold and four silver medals.

Ellie is also a patron of the Dwarf Sports Association, which is an important part of Lewis’s life.

Mr West said: “We really would be lost without it, and the Scottish region is honestly like one big family.

Lewis West with dad Graham and actor Warwick Davis at a previous National Dwarf Games. Picture by Graham West.

“We meet up from all over Scotland on a regular basis and compete in a variety of sporting activities.

“This is great as Lewis can compete on a level playing field. All in preparation for the National Games every year in Birmingham.

“Next year we are looking forward to the World Games in Germany. This is held every four years with the next one planned for Australia.

Mr West added: “Ellie Simmonds is such an inspiration to all the youngsters, letting them know that height has no barriers.

A great role model

“She is a great role model and helps out at the games every year tracking times and running warm up sessions.

“It’s amazing to see her on Strictly. We think she’s doing an amazing job on there. Not only being up there in scores from the judges, but having the courage and determination that your not going to let your height stop you doing the things you want to in life.

“I’m sure Lewis will face his own battles in life. But it’s only with the awareness that not everyone is the same and that we are all unique in our own special ways.

“He doesn’t really want to be treated any different. He’s a determined boy and if he does need help with something he will ask for help.

“So please, if you see Lewis about, come and have a chat if you are curious and you will see that, despite his size, he’s no different to you or I.”

What is restricted growth?

Restricted growth, or dwarfism, is commonly described as having a final adult height of 4ft10 or less due to a medical condition.

As well as being short, some people with restricted growth also have other physical problems, such as bowed legs or an unusually curved spine.

But most people don’t have any other serious problems and are able to live a relatively normal life, with a normal life expectancy.

