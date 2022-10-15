‘It breaks down boundaries’: Satellite technology helping rural diabetes patients stay connected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘It breaks down boundaries’: Satellite technology helping rural diabetes patients stay connected

By John Ross
October 15, 2022, 6:00 am
Podiatry professional lead Claire Mackenzie and (on screen) advanced practice podiatrist Fiona Main with with a patient in Torridon GP surgery in Inverness.
Podiatry professional lead Claire Mackenzie and (on screen) advanced practice podiatrist Fiona Main with with a patient in Torridon GP surgery in Inverness.

Health services in the Highlands are providing a new area of exploration for satellite technology more used to reaching for the Moon.

Diabetes patients in rural areas with poor internet access are being connected to specialists in Inverness via GP surgeries.

Following encouraging results from trials it is now hoped the project can be rolled out further.

Satellites can help save NHS Highland time and money

Bringing health specialists virtually to the community to help manage people at home can save the NHS time and money and perhaps even cut waiting lists.

It could also provide a more equitable service for rural patients and help tackle predicted staff shortages.

The project has allowed rural patients with diabetes-related foot ulcers to hold video conferences with community podiatrists and specialists based in Raigmore Hospital.

They were given personalised advice on foot care and risks, as well as on lifestyle.

There are nearly 19,000 people with diabetes in the Highlands and some can travel up to 200 miles for specialist services.

Satellite technology is used to connect rural diabetes patients to specialists in Inverness

Dispersed populations, increasing centralisation of health services, limited public transport and lack of online connectivity can present significant issues in accessing services.

Monitoring and management of diabetes-related foot problems is costly for the NHS through primary and community care, outpatient costs and prolonged hospital stays.

Foot ulcers and amputations are the most common (47%) cause of diabetes-related admissions and cost around £80 million a year in Scotland.

It is hoped regular education and consultation can improve the healing of foot ulcers and reduce amputations.

The Reducing Amputations in Diabetes (RAPID) initiative is part of the Connected Health Project which involves NHS Highland, the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) and University of Aberdeen.

From the Moon and Mars to Torridon and Foyers

Industry partners include the Goonhilly Earth Station in Cornwall.

It provided communications support for NASA’s Artemis 1 Mission, part of a series that will enable exploration to the Moon and Mars.

Goonhilly was responsible for distributing live satellite feeds of the Apollo Moon landing in 1969 and the Live Aid concert in 1985.

UHI received £73,596 from the European Space Agency to help implement and evaluate the trial in three areas – Torridon, Connell and Foyers.

This involved using geostationary satellites to connect the surgeries to Raigmore via the Goonhilly station.

One of the results of the pilot will see NHS Highland explore the use of virtual reality headsets to help consultations.

The satellites connect rural GP surgeries to Raigmore Hospital via the Goonhilly earth station in Cornwall

Professor Sandra MacRury, professor of clinical diabetes at UHI, said the remote consultations worked well.

She said linking patients to health specialists remotely using satellites can help with preventative care.

“If you treat foot ulcers more timely you may stop amputations.

“There is evidence to say people with access to the multi-disciplinary foot team have less chance of ulcerations, so we’re trying to make sure that is available to people in the community.”

Prof MacRury said satellite technology could help tackle a future issue of retaining and recruiting NHS staff.

“If we have a smaller workforce it is less flexible. So technology will have a greater role to play in taking the team to patients and communities.

Satellites can enable service connectivity in Highlands

“From an economic point of view, it is pretty expensive to send specialists out to a small number of people in remote areas.

“If they stay centrally they can see more people, but at a cost to people and carers coming to Inverness.

“What we want to do is keep that specialist input in the community without either having to move. Satellites can enable that connectivity.”

Claire Mackenzie, podiatry professional lead, West Highland podiatry services, based in Lochalsh, said the service is helping break down distance barriers for rural patients.

“Before, it was a bit of a trek to go to hospital. This saves people travelling to Inverness when it’s on their doorsteps.

The surgery in Torridon is one of three involved in the project

“It provides reassurance for patients when the messages we give them are reinforced by people in Raigmore.

“It breaks down boundaries and makes consultations more accessible and less intimidating if they can go to the local surgery rather than to a hospital.

“It means people are more willing to attend appointments and that can help reduce the number ulcerations and amputations and, ultimately, people’s stay in hospital.

“So it is saving time and travel, and also will save the NHS money in the long run.”

John Macfarlane, a retired brigadier and formerly Ministry of Defence director of education and training services (Army), has Type 2 diabetes.

He regularly travels 12 miles from his home in Taynuilt to the GP surgery in Connell, north of Oban.

Mr Macfarlane, 82, has now successfully used the satellite service twice.

‘It’s the way forward’ for rural health

“I was faultlessly connected to Inverness and was able to assure people this sort of consultancy is very valuable indeed.

“I can see consultancy online could be very effective and put you in touch with people who are very experienced in diabetic medicine in Raigmore.

“It’s the way forward.”

Tanya Boardman, senior project manager at Goonhilly, said the project is a change to its usual work in space.

“It is a new avenue of exploration for us.

“But it’s a good experience to be able to do something different and interesting while being able to help the health sector.”

Professor Sandra MacRury
Professor Sandra MacRury

Earlier this month Highland Council said it is exploring whether SpaceX Starlink satellites could help internet connections to communities in a major emergency.

These low earth orbit satellites are much closer to the ground than the geostationary satellites.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Pictured at Perth Theatre is Craig Sutherland of Crieff, winner of the Premier Grade Pibroch, the James R Johnston Memorial Trophy and the John T Macrae Cup for Premier Grade March Strathspey and Reel piping competitions. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Far travelled piper wins gold at home
10-year-old Alistair was crowned the winner of the under 13's Accordion competition at Perth's AK Bell Library. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Lanark youngster overcomes adversity to win at his first Mod
Gregor Grierson of Dumfries with the W.G.G.Wilson trophy for Pibroch in the 16-18 age group. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Dumfries teen proud to take home first place
Seonaidh Forrest of Sleat, Skye with his Gold Medal as winner of the under 15 Pibroch competition piping competition. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Skye piper takes Gold at day one of competitions at the Royal National Mod…
Rain and wind are delaying transport services along the West Coast. Image: Shutterstock.
Travel disruption spreads across West Coast amidst stormy weather
The roof at Stromness Academy's atrium will be replaced this summer
Island academy on the hunt for a new head teacher
The precious habitat known as machair is once again thriving at Achmelvich Bay.
Highland habitat once trampled by tourism restored thanks to 50-year project
The Old High Church has been put on to the market. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Friends of Old High Church in Inverness planning to make bid for kirk building
Take part in our interactive quiz below and find out if you know your Munros.
Munro baggers: Can you beat our Name That Munro quiz?
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Fitzgibbon hounded his ex with calls and text, said he would kill himself and told her'You are coming with me' Picture shows; Scott Fitzgibbon Inverness Sheriff Court. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 13/10/2022
Jilted man told ex he would kill himself and 'you are coming with me'

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
Seoul Aberdeen
Restaurant review: Korean and Japanese cuisine that is good for the soul at Seoul…
3
A96 near Pitmachie. Image: Google Street View.
A96 near Insch reopens in both directions following lorry crash
4
CR N/A The George Street entrance to the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 06-04-2021`
Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf planned for mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling green
5
Campers have set up in the Old High Church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness
6
Rain and wind are delaying transport services along the West Coast. Image: Shutterstock.
Travel disruption spreads across West Coast amidst stormy weather
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 14.10.2022 URN: CR0038896 Food and drink story on the reopening of Utopia Cafe in Inverness Picture:Kevin Paterson Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Utopia Cafe in Inverness back in action after ‘overwhelming’ response to staff appeal
8
Nisa Local on George Street, Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps
Thief broke into Nisa through roof and filled bin with thousands of pounds of…
9
The Old High Church has been put on to the market. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Friends of Old High Church in Inverness planning to make bid for kirk building
10
The roof at Stromness Academy's atrium will be replaced this summer
Island academy on the hunt for a new head teacher

More from Press and Journal

The Banchory skatepark was opened on Saturday. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Newly revamped Banchory skate park finally reopens after five years of planning and fundraising
Here are the winners from Saturday's competitions. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod: Saturday's results in full
Stanley Bruce and Captain Peter King with the commemorative plaque. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Plaque commemorating 150th anniversary of Aberdeen ship's success in tea clipper race unveiled
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay pleased with Ross County's efforts to snatch late winner in 1-1 draw…
Elgin manager Gavin Price. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City manager Gavin Price frustrated as side slip up against 10-man Forfar Athletic
5 key moments from day one of Green conference
Ross Callachan celebrates scoring for Ross County against Dundee United.
Fine Premiership margins underlined as Ross County held to 1-1 draw by Dundee United
police appeal
Police close section of A96 near Huntly following concern for person
Steven Boyd is congratulated after scoring the only goal between Caley Thistle and Cove Rangers
Caley Thistle make it five wins in a row with 1-0 victory over Cove…
Charlie Tuppen of Pitmedden.
GALLERY: Did you go pumpkin picking today? Best pictures from Udny launch in Ellon

Editor's Picks

Most Commented