Biker, 60, seriously hurt in A857 crash near South Galson on Lewis

A 60-year-old biker has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on Lewis.

Police were alerted to an incident involving a motorbike on the A857 Stornoway to Port of Ness road, near South Galson, at around 7.30am.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Emergency services, including Stornoway Coastguard, attended the scene and the man was airlifted to Western Isles Hospital for treatment.

The road has been closed to traffic for a collision investigation.

A police spokesman said: “Police received a report of a one-vehicle road crash involving a motorbike on the A857 Ness to Stornoway Road, near South Galson, at around 7.30am on Friday, October 14.

“Emergency services attended and a 60-year-old man, the rider of the motorbike, was airlifted to Western Isles Hospital with serious injuries.

“The road is currently closed and inquiries are ongoing.”