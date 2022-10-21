Mobile phone tower plan for Aonach Mor mountain to improve EE coverage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Mobile phone tower plan for Aonach Mor mountain to improve EE coverage

By Rita Campbell
October 21, 2022, 5:00 pm
EE is planning to erect a 115ft tall mobile phone tower in Leanachan Forest on Aonach Mor, near Nevis Range.
EE is planning to erect a 115ft tall mobile phone tower in Leanachan Forest on Aonach Mor, near Nevis Range.

Plans are afoot to build a mobile phone tower on an iconic Scottish mountain.

The 115ft-tall mast on Aonach Mor would serve the EE network.

A planning application to Highland Council seeks permission for the structure to sit a mile north-east of the top gondola station.

Sitting on Forestry and Land Scotland ground, the tower will not be visible from Nevis Range.

The Nevis Range gondola carries people half way up Aonach Mor, the eighth highest mountain in the UK.

The ski resort is popular with sight-seers, walkers and mountain sports enthusiasts, from mountain bikers to snowboarders.

Designed to blend in with its surroundings in Leanachan Forest, the tower will be painted green.

For a sense of scale, it is the same height as a London building which made headlines last year. Sky Pool was the first suspended swimming pool is the world.

The pool is suspended at a height of 115ft from the ground between two residential blocks.

Enhanced 3G and 4G coverage

Meanwhile in the Highlands, the structure of the same height will provide enhanced coverage for 3G and 4G services.

Donald Paterson, team leader of Lochaber Mountain Rescue said: “Considering I have just changed to EE because it has the best coverage in Lochaber I am maybe a bit biased.

“EE have been investing by developing on existing masts and doing their own. There are still blank spots but it has massively improved recently.

“From the rescue side of things it could help people in distress.”

But the need for the tower to be placed on such a stunning landscape has been questioned.

The planning statement from agents WHP Telecoms says it will improve coverage in the PH33 postcode area.

This includes Fort William, Corpach, Banavie, Onich, Kingairloch, and Crofts of Sallachan.

Why choose this site?

John Fotheringham, chairman of Spean Bridge, Roy Bridge and Achnacarry Community Council, said: “We may ask the applicant for further information on the visual impact from various locations in our area.

“I am intrigued why the applicant has chosen this particular site as there are masts on other hills less visually attractive.

“He claims that the mast will benefit PH33 residents none of whom live in our extensive community council area.”

The hydro scheme on Aonach Mor.

At 4,005ft Aonach Mor is the eighth highest mountain in Britain.

It is 10 miles from Ben Nevis, the tallest, which towers over the town of Fort William at 4,413ft.

And on Aonach Mor the gondola carries people 2,133ft of the way up.

The mast is adjacent to a hydro power station.

Hydro scheme powers Nevis Range

Since 2017, the hydro scheme has been providing much of the resort’s power. It was sold in 2019 with Nevis Range, the main shareholder, receiving just short of £1m.

The proposed tower on land adjacent to the hydro station is designed so that it can also be used by other network providers.

EE is seeking planning consent for a mobile phone tower on Aonach Mor.

Details are provided to the local authority by Damian Hosker, principal planner for WHP Telecoms.

He writes: “In this case there are no other masts or buildings that the proposal could co-locate on, and it has been sited to minimise its visual effect on the wider character of the area.”

The proposal is north of the boundary to the Ben Nevis and Glen Coe National Scenic Area (NSA) and the Ben Nevis SSSI (Site of Special Scientific Interest) conservation area.

Ben Nevis.

It is also just north of Wild Land Areas (WLA) Rannoch, Nevis, Mamores and Alder.

Although the development is not within these areas, designers claim it has been chosen to minimise detraction from these natural heritage assets.

The closest main road, the A82 Inverness to Glasgow, is 1.4 miles away.

It is claimed visual impact from this would be diminished due to vegetation, distance and slight variations in topography.

‘Visual change is being minimised’

Mr Hosker continues: “It is accepted the scheme would qualify as a visual change, but it is also needs to be accepted that the proposal has sought to minimise visual detraction from the wider character of the area.

“It is considered that, on balance, the provision of the scheme as detailed would have a suitably limited effect on the wider landscape character and habitat of the area, with any perceived harm being sufficiently outweighed by the considerable benefits for the wider public, and deliver on the need for digital coverage in the area.”

Highland Council is due to make a decision by November 22.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page here

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

The barge carrying the first module that will make up the new Fair Isle bird observatory arrives on the island. Image: Douglas Barr/FIBOT.
Fair Isle bird observatory takes delivery of first new replacement module
fireworks
Looking for fireworks displays near you? Check out our list
There is lots to like about the Royal Marine Hotel, Brora. Images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: Brora's Royal Marine Hotel is a glamorous addition to the north’s eating…
Woodland Trust Scotland director Alastair Seaman. Image: Jessica Maxwell/WTML.
Scotland's rainforest: Money to protect unique ecosystem welcome but nowhere near enough, say campaigners
Kirsteen Menzies , conductor of the Black Isle Gaelic Choir, Dingwall with the Margrat Duncan Memorial Trophy with on the left Finlay Maclennan and on the right of the trophy Steven MacIver.
Black Isle Gaelic Choir wins big at inaugural Royal National Mod
The Oban Gaelic Choir with their conductor Sileas Sinclair with the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield, the premier choral event of the week. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Oban Gaelic Choir win Lovat and Tullibardine Shield at Royal National Mod
Quinn Young Munros
'It's not the destination, but the journey': Inverness schoolgirl, 10, bags all 282 Scottish…
Post Thumbnail
Inverness woman last seen near city's Asda traced
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 02.08.2022 URN: CR0037070 Supporting stills from Filming Torben Jessen and his dogs, who were stolen last year HERO documentary Pictured with Trigger who was returned just yesterday Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Taken: Our documentary explores emotional impact of dog owner's worst nightmare
Monfish
Shetland fishermen to count Scotland's most valuable catch

Most Read

1
Stonehaven Railway Station. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media
Drugs courier with £100,000 of heroin at Stonehaven railway station was ‘fed to wolves’…
2
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lynne Jopp suffered ovarian cancer Picture shows; Lynne Jopp and ovarian cancer symptoms infographic. unknown. Supplied by graphics Date; Unknown
‘I thought I was going through the menopause – but it turned out to…
3
Ryan and Sarah Leith off in their rowing boat filming the Shetland orcas
Watch Shetland couple’s close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to…
4
Kieran Ord led police on a chase through Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/DCT Media
Dad’s stunningly dangerous 90mph police chase 25 miles across Aberdeen
5
The new stadium is poised to spark the regeneration of the beach
Aberdeen FC’s new stadium will cost £80m… but could bring £1bn boost as part…
3
6
Rhys Butler was jailed for pushing a bricklayer and causing brain injuries. Picture by Chris Sumner
Man jailed after drunken shove causes bricklayer serious brain injuries
7
The Oban Gaelic Choir with their conductor Sileas Sinclair with the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield, the premier choral event of the week. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Oban Gaelic Choir win Lovat and Tullibardine Shield at Royal National Mod
8
Fighting for change: Against the odds, Rhona Christie who has a cleft lip and palate became a singer. Through the charity Changing Faces, she now helps people with visible differences feel comfortable. Photos by Chris Sumner, DC Thomson.
‘Just because I look different, doesn’t make me any different’ – three women open…
9
First minister Nicola Sturgeon.
Readers’ letters: £150 million beach masterplan, Scottish independence and looking to the future instead…
10
fireworks
Looking for fireworks displays near you? Check out our list

More from Press and Journal

Graffiti artist Lee Carnegie aka Lac and his artwork. Picture by Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Video: 'Art kept me sane, even in hospital' says graffiti artist Lac
Post Thumbnail
GINGER GAIRDNER: A good time to browse the nursery shelves
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Search for 'fabulous' - it's Angela Lansbury
Planning applications for Millie Bothy has once again been met with objections. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Third attempt at plans to revive historic Moray fishing bothy for holiday project attracts…
Caley Jags defender Max Ram. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle defender Max Ram eager to shine after making first league start
The spice trade was very lucrative in the 1600s and the East India Company wanted in on the action. Photo: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Forget Google, Amazon and Apple, the EIC was bigger than all of…
Energy bills at the Oldmeldrum branch have significantly increased which could lead to closure. Image: Royal British Legion Scotland - Oldmeldrum Branch/Facebook.
'We need help': Oldmeldrum community called upon to save town's Royal British Legion
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre looking for an end to away-day blues
Wick Academy player Richard Macadie.
Richard Macadie hopes it can be a day to savour for Wick in the…
Ann McLaughlin and Jill Law have teamed up to write a fantast children's book. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Mother and daughter - who ran Aberdeen nursery together - write first children's book

Editor's Picks

Most Commented