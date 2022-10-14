Police name motorist killed in A9 crash involving two cars and van towing trailer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Police name motorist killed in A9 crash involving two cars and van towing trailer

By Lauren Robertson
October 14, 2022, 3:01 pm Updated: October 14, 2022, 3:11 pm
George Leslie Norris died in a crash on the A9 at Kingussie. Image: Police Scotland.
George Leslie Norris died in a crash on the A9 at Kingussie. Image: Police Scotland.

A man who died in a crash on the A9 involving two cars and a van towing a tractor has been named.

George Leslie Norris was driving south on the A9 Inverness to Perth road in a silver Ford C-Max car when he collided with with a Mercedes Sprinter van and a blue Renault Captur.

Emergency services were called to the incident near Kingussie at around 6.45pm on Wednesday, but the 64-year-old, from Bankfoot, near Perth, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics checked over the 41-year-old male driver of the van and 20-year-old male passenger and treated the 61-year-old female driver of the Renault and 79-year-old male passenger at the scene.

Both of the other vehicles involved were travelling north at the time of the collision.

A stretch of the Perth to Inverness road between Newtonmore and Kingussie was closed for around 10 hours while emergency services attended the crash.

Three fire appliances from Aviemore, Kingussie and Newtonmore attended and helped police make the scene safe.

Ninth death in three months

Mr Norris is the ninth person to die on a 25-mile stretch of the A9 in just three months.

MSP Murdo Fraser has today called for the Scottish Government to “sit up and take notice” as the death toll on the A9 reached 12 for the year, and said the dualling of the road should be carried out urgently.

Police are still working to establish the circumstances surrounding Wednesday’s crash.

PC Nicola Curley, of the roads policing unit said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Norris’s family at this very difficult time.

“Inquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I am requesting anyone who may have any information or dash cam footage of the their journey on the A9 around the time please call 101, quoting reference 2835 of October 12.”

