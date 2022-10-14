Police name motorist killed in A9 crash involving two cars and van towing trailer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man who died in a crash on the A9 involving two cars and a van towing a tractor has been named.

George Leslie Norris was driving south on the A9 Inverness to Perth road in a silver Ford C-Max car when he collided with with a Mercedes Sprinter van and a blue Renault Captur.

Emergency services were called to the incident near Kingussie at around 6.45pm on Wednesday, but the 64-year-old, from Bankfoot, near Perth, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics checked over the 41-year-old male driver of the van and 20-year-old male passenger and treated the 61-year-old female driver of the Renault and 79-year-old male passenger at the scene.

Both of the other vehicles involved were travelling north at the time of the collision.

A stretch of the Perth to Inverness road between Newtonmore and Kingussie was closed for around 10 hours while emergency services attended the crash.

Three fire appliances from Aviemore, Kingussie and Newtonmore attended and helped police make the scene safe.

Ninth death in three months

Mr Norris is the ninth person to die on a 25-mile stretch of the A9 in just three months.

MSP Murdo Fraser has today called for the Scottish Government to “sit up and take notice” as the death toll on the A9 reached 12 for the year, and said the dualling of the road should be carried out urgently.

Police are still working to establish the circumstances surrounding Wednesday’s crash.

PC Nicola Curley, of the roads policing unit said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Norris’s family at this very difficult time.

“Inquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I am requesting anyone who may have any information or dash cam footage of the their journey on the A9 around the time please call 101, quoting reference 2835 of October 12.”