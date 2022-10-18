Brothers go head-to-head for James C MacPhee Memorial Medal at the Royal National Mod

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two brothers went head-to-head in a singing contest at the Royal National Mod on Monday.

Siblings Declan and Finnegan Cumming were the only two competitors taking part in the boys 13-15 solo singing learners’ competition at Perth Theatre.

Declan, 14, pipped his brother to the post by one point, securing a total score of 180, allowing him to take home the James C MacPhee Memorial Medal.

The third-year Oban High School pupil said he was dedicating the win to his dad.

He said: “I have been doing this for three years and he (his brother Finnegan) has only ever won against me once.

“I’m very proud of myself and this goes out to my father. He’s a good guy.”

The family moved from Australia to Scotland in 2015, taking up residence in Oban.

Finnegan, 13, and 11-year-old sister Flora said they were “very proud” of him and his achievements.

Their mum Wednesday Cumming, 42, said it was daunting to see both her sons go head-to-head as solo competitors in the category.

“I’m really proud; I am proud of all of them,” she added.

MacIntyre siblings celebrate another win at the Mod

Meanwhile, in the girls 13-15 competition, Layla Orr-MacIntyre, from Lochaline, competed against four female entrants to secure the James C MacPhee Memorial Medal.

Following her performance at Perth Theatre, the adjudicators said the young singer – who is a member of Mull Mod Club – was strides ahead of her competitors.

She was awarded a winning score of 182.

She said: “I didn’t expect this so I was pretty surprised.

“I was so nervous as I was fourth and I had to listen to everyone else.

“As soon as I got on, I was thinking, “Right this is it”, so I was so excited. I couldn’t see anyone so I was just excited to get it over with and do it for the last time.”

Her success came just hours after her 10-year-old sister Kara took first place in the primary six to seven solo singing competition, earning her the Mrs Roderick B Munro Trophy, and the coveted gold badge.

Layla is no stranger to success at the Royal National Mod.

In 2019, the fourth-year pupil from Ardnamurchan High School won the John Mackenzie Paterson Memorial Trophy for the recitation of prescribed poetry.

The young singer says she has a desire to continue learning the Gaelic language.

She added: “I always liked learning Gaelic. I want to do a lot more.”