Home News Highlands & Islands

Brothers go head-to-head for James C MacPhee Memorial Medal at the Royal National Mod

By Michelle Henderson
October 18, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 18, 2022, 8:27 am
Declan Cumming from Oban and Layla Orr-MacIntyre from Lochaline won the James C MacPhee Memorial Medal in the boys and girls 13-15 solo singing learners competition at Perth Theatre. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Declan Cumming from Oban and Layla Orr-MacIntyre from Lochaline won the James C MacPhee Memorial Medal in the boys and girls 13-15 solo singing learners competition at Perth Theatre. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

Two brothers went head-to-head in a singing contest at the Royal National Mod on Monday.

Siblings Declan and Finnegan Cumming were the only two competitors taking part in the boys 13-15 solo singing learners’ competition at Perth Theatre.

Declan, 14, pipped his brother to the post by one point, securing a total score of 180, allowing him to take home the James C MacPhee Memorial Medal.

The third-year Oban High School pupil said he was dedicating the win to his dad.

He said: “I have been doing this for three years and he (his brother Finnegan) has only ever won against me once.

Declan Cumming, winner of the James C MacPhee Memorial Medal in the boys 13-15 solo singing learners’ competition. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

“I’m very proud of myself and this goes out to my father. He’s a good guy.”

The family moved from Australia to Scotland in 2015, taking up residence in Oban.

Finnegan, 13, and 11-year-old sister Flora said they were “very proud” of him and his achievements.

Their mum Wednesday Cumming, 42, said it was daunting to see both her sons go head-to-head as solo competitors in the category.

“I’m really proud; I am proud of all of them,” she added.

MacIntyre siblings celebrate another win at the Mod

Meanwhile, in the girls 13-15 competition, Layla Orr-MacIntyre, from Lochaline, competed against four female entrants to secure the James C MacPhee Memorial Medal.

Following her performance at Perth Theatre, the adjudicators said the young singer – who is a member of Mull Mod Club – was strides ahead of her competitors.

She was awarded a winning score of 182.

Layla Orr- MacIntyre from Lochaline holding the James C MacPhee Memorial Medal she won in the girls 13-15 solo singing learner’s competition at Perth Theatre on Monday evening. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

She said: “I didn’t expect this so I was pretty surprised.

“I was so nervous as I was fourth and I had to listen to everyone else.

“As soon as I got on, I was thinking, “Right this is it”, so I was so excited. I couldn’t see anyone so I was just excited to get it over with and do it for the last time.”

Her success came just hours after her 10-year-old sister Kara took first place in the primary six to seven solo singing competition, earning her the Mrs Roderick B Munro Trophy, and the coveted gold badge.

Kara MacIntyre of Lochaline, winner of the Mrs Roderick B Munro Trophy in the learner primary six to seven category in the Perth Theatre. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

Layla is no stranger to success at the Royal National Mod.

In 2019, the fourth-year pupil from Ardnamurchan High School won the John Mackenzie Paterson Memorial Trophy for the recitation of prescribed poetry.

The young singer says she has a desire to continue learning the Gaelic language.

She added: “I always liked learning Gaelic. I want to do a lot more.”

