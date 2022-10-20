A survivor’s tale: New book charts the remarkable life of Kingussie-born disability campaigner Jimmy McIntosh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A survivor’s tale: New book charts the remarkable life of Kingussie-born disability campaigner Jimmy McIntosh

By John Ross
October 20, 2022, 5:00 pm
Jimmy received his MBE at Holyrood Palace in 2006
Jimmy received his MBE at Holyrood Palace in 2006

When he was born with cerebral palsy, Jimmy McIntosh’s mother was told he wouldn’t be able to do anything for himself.

Not only did he prove that prediction wrong, he spent his life helping others too.

Kingussie-born Jimmy lived for more than 40 years in institutional care, but became a leading disability campaigner, tirelessly working for people’s rights and challenging discrimination.

The boy who was not expected to see his eighth birthday continued to campaign until shortly before his death in 2014 aged 74.

Now his remarkable story is being told in a new book, As Long As We’ve Got A Voice, written by Lesley Fox, one of his former personal assistants, told mostly in his own words.

From Grandad’s farm to Raigmore

Jimmy McIntosh was born in 1939 and his early years were spent happily on his grandfather’s farm in the outskirts of Kingussie.

Described as “a haven of tranquility”, he looked back fondly on his early childhood and being taken for walks in his pram by a neighbour.

His life changed dramatically when his grandfather died suddenly in 1943. He was placed in the newly-constructed Raigmore Hospital in Inverness which had been adopted as a military hospital in 1944.

Jimmy was a champion for disabled rights

Being cared for alongside disabled veterans and other adults, he was moved around in a wheelbarrow as there was no wheelchair small enough.

“It was an army hospital”, Jimmy said. “People come in wounded, or people lost their minds. I didn’t know what to expect.

“And so, I got shifted to ward to ward, because I was only a child at the time.

“I had to give up my big bed to go on the camp bed, because they were needing the beds for the other people coming in.”

However, he attributed his strength and adaptability in later life to the upbringing he received at Raigmore which he considered his second home.

“People ask me ‘How do you do it? How do you do so much?’ And I say it’s how I was brought up.

“The staff at Raigmore treated me like their own children. That made me happy. That’s why I’m so strong today.”

Edinburgh hospital was ‘like a prison’

In 1950, Jimmy was moved to East Park Home in Glasgow to allow him access to appropriate education.

“I used to sit in an easy chair for my lessons, and I had a table. Then the joiner made me a wooden chair, a wheelchair.

“You ken the old pram wheels? They had that on it, and a pram brake. You needed to tip it up to turn it cause the wheels only went straight ahead.”

In 1956 he was transferred to Gogarburn Hospital in Edinburgh.

It accommodated a wide range of people, including those with physical and mental health issues, as well as criminals sent by the courts.

He later described it as “like a prison. . . very strict, and not a good experience”.

The children’s ward at the old Raigmore Hospital where Jimmy said staff treated him like their own child. Image courtesy of Am Baile, High Life Highland Archive Centre

Jimmy became a member of the Gogarburn patients committee and in 1981 he and three others took the government to court and won the right for patients to vote.

He married his wife Elizabeth in Gogarburn in 1983. A few months later they moved to their first home, his first outside an institution in more than four decades.

Over the years he was involved in countless campaigns on issues including cuts in social services, accessible transport, setting up advocacy services and bullying and hate crime strategies.

An MBE and a tartan blanket

Jimmy was awarded an MBE in 2006 in recognition of his work.

He prided himself on his listening skills: “When I go to meetings, I focus totally on what people say.

“I concentrate and my ears are wide open, and I’ve got my eyes on the person who is speaking.

“My eyes are not everywhere, my mind is not wandering.”

Jimmy was proud of his Highland heritage and, especially in later years, his wheelchair was dressed with a tartan blanket.

Howard Mitchell, chairman of the Scottish Oral History Group, said of the book: “This skilful collation of Jimmy’s recorded interviews, documentary research and reflection offers a rare insight into institutional life in the 20th Century from a survivor’s perspective and an inspiring narrative of subsequent accomplishments.”

Jimmy McIntosh in the 1950s

As Long as We’ve Got a Voice, by Lesley Fox, is published by Thirsty Books on November 11.

It is available in limited edition hardback and paperback from booksellers or online 

Related: ‘The world isn’t built for children with disabilities’: Moray mum’s plea for support

