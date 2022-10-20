A survivor’s tale: New book charts the remarkable life of Kingussie-born disability campaigner Jimmy McIntosh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

When he was born with cerebral palsy, Jimmy McIntosh’s mother was told he wouldn’t be able to do anything for himself.

Not only did he prove that prediction wrong, he spent his life helping others too.

Kingussie-born Jimmy lived for more than 40 years in institutional care, but became a leading disability campaigner, tirelessly working for people’s rights and challenging discrimination.

The boy who was not expected to see his eighth birthday continued to campaign until shortly before his death in 2014 aged 74.

Now his remarkable story is being told in a new book, As Long As We’ve Got A Voice, written by Lesley Fox, one of his former personal assistants, told mostly in his own words.

From Grandad’s farm to Raigmore

Jimmy McIntosh was born in 1939 and his early years were spent happily on his grandfather’s farm in the outskirts of Kingussie.

Described as “a haven of tranquility”, he looked back fondly on his early childhood and being taken for walks in his pram by a neighbour.

His life changed dramatically when his grandfather died suddenly in 1943. He was placed in the newly-constructed Raigmore Hospital in Inverness which had been adopted as a military hospital in 1944.

Being cared for alongside disabled veterans and other adults, he was moved around in a wheelbarrow as there was no wheelchair small enough.

“It was an army hospital”, Jimmy said. “People come in wounded, or people lost their minds. I didn’t know what to expect.

“And so, I got shifted to ward to ward, because I was only a child at the time.

“I had to give up my big bed to go on the camp bed, because they were needing the beds for the other people coming in.”

However, he attributed his strength and adaptability in later life to the upbringing he received at Raigmore which he considered his second home.

“People ask me ‘How do you do it? How do you do so much?’ And I say it’s how I was brought up.

“The staff at Raigmore treated me like their own children. That made me happy. That’s why I’m so strong today.”

Edinburgh hospital was ‘like a prison’

In 1950, Jimmy was moved to East Park Home in Glasgow to allow him access to appropriate education.

“I used to sit in an easy chair for my lessons, and I had a table. Then the joiner made me a wooden chair, a wheelchair.

“You ken the old pram wheels? They had that on it, and a pram brake. You needed to tip it up to turn it cause the wheels only went straight ahead.”

In 1956 he was transferred to Gogarburn Hospital in Edinburgh.

It accommodated a wide range of people, including those with physical and mental health issues, as well as criminals sent by the courts.

He later described it as “like a prison. . . very strict, and not a good experience”.

Jimmy became a member of the Gogarburn patients committee and in 1981 he and three others took the government to court and won the right for patients to vote.

He married his wife Elizabeth in Gogarburn in 1983. A few months later they moved to their first home, his first outside an institution in more than four decades.

Over the years he was involved in countless campaigns on issues including cuts in social services, accessible transport, setting up advocacy services and bullying and hate crime strategies.

An MBE and a tartan blanket

Jimmy was awarded an MBE in 2006 in recognition of his work.

He prided himself on his listening skills: “When I go to meetings, I focus totally on what people say.

“I concentrate and my ears are wide open, and I’ve got my eyes on the person who is speaking.

“My eyes are not everywhere, my mind is not wandering.”

Jimmy was proud of his Highland heritage and, especially in later years, his wheelchair was dressed with a tartan blanket.

Howard Mitchell, chairman of the Scottish Oral History Group, said of the book: “This skilful collation of Jimmy’s recorded interviews, documentary research and reflection offers a rare insight into institutional life in the 20th Century from a survivor’s perspective and an inspiring narrative of subsequent accomplishments.”

As Long as We’ve Got a Voice, by Lesley Fox, is published by Thirsty Books on November 11.

It is available in limited edition hardback and paperback from booksellers or online

