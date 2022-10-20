Mod Gold goes west as singers from Skye and South Uist claim victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Mod Gold goes west as singers from Skye and South Uist claim victory

By Michelle Henderson
October 20, 2022, 6:00 am
Gold Medal winners Ruairidh Gray of South Uist and Annie MacDonald of Staffin, Skye with their medals and associated trophies from the competition. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Gold Medal winners Ruairidh Gray of South Uist and Annie MacDonald of Staffin, Skye with their medals and associated trophies from the competition. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Two island singers have joined the Royal National Mod’s Hall of Fame as they win the Gold Medal in Perth.

Gaels gathered at Perth Concert Hall on Wednesday evening to watch Annie MacDonald and Ruairidh Gray take home the An Comunn Gaidhealach Gold Medal.

Mr Gray from South Uist, was awarded the Islander Shield and the John MacArthur Memorial Trophy, as well as the Gold Medal Prize in memory of Innis MacLeod, Shawbost and the Archie Maclean Memorial Salver.

He also secured first place for the Donald Thomson Prize for achieving the highest marks in Gaelic in the men’s competition and the Gilbert MacPhail Prize for the highest marks for music.

Miss MacDonald, 24, also walked away with an arm full of trophies, including the Islander Shield and the Archie Maclean Memorial Salver.

She was also awarded first place for the Donald Thomson Prize for achieving the highest marks for Gaelic in the ladies competition and joint second for the Comunn Gaidhealach Prize for her marks in music.

The pair performed amidst a strong line-up of competitors.

Each competitor took to the stage at the Gannochy Auditorium to perform one prescribed song and one of their choosing in the hopes of blowing away the judges.

The competition brought day six of the Mod in Perth to a close.

The Gold Medal winners were crowned champions in front of an audience at Perth Concert Hall on Wednesday evening. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The nine-day festival will run until Saturday.

Joining hallowed company

Mr Gray from Daliburgh, South Uist, was brought to tears as the scores were read aloud in the auditorium.

The 20-year-old – who is a third-year student at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland – said it was impossible to sum up in one sentence the emotions he felt.

“It is 130 years this year since the Mod was established and this is the 117th Gold Medal competition,” he said.

“What I do is think about the people who have won this before. You think of the great Robert Maclean, Alistair Gillies, Calum Kennedy and Margaret Duncan –  really the stars of our culture – and now to see myself be joined with them on that list, it is really the biggest thing that you’ll ever do.

“Certainly in our culture, it is the premium award so to win that, I can’t really sum it up.”

Celebrating the best of Gaelic language and culture

“To perform in front of people is the greatest privilege I have often said and especially, to do it in the company of the fellow competitors,” he added.

“It elevates it to a whole other level.

“When you are on stage with people who also love – equally as much as I do – what they do and to share the stage with those people and to sing with those people, to people who already love it so much, it is the best feeling ever. It is wonderful.”

24-year-old Annie MacDonald travelled from London – where she is studying classical singing at university – to compete at the Royal National Mod in Perth as an adult for the first time. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The Gold Medal winner first competed at the Royal National Mod in 2009 just aged seven-years-old.

Over the last 11 years he has picked up a number of accolades.

His younger brother Michael Gray, 17, watched on with pride as he accepted the Gold Medal.

He said: I’m over the moon that he won today. Of course, I would have been proud of him either way but it is great to see that all of the effort he has put in since January this year, it is good to see its finally paying off.”

First times the charm for Annie MacDonald

Annie MacDonald from Staffin on Skye, returned to the Royal National Mod this year with a bang, winning the Gold Medal on her first attempt.

The 24-year-old competed at the Mod as a child during her years at primary school before taking an extended break from competing.

This year, she decided to return, cementing her name in the history books.

She travelled from London – where she is studying classical singing at university – to compete at the Royal National Mod in Perth as an adult for the first time.

Speaking just moments after she won, she said: “I’m quite overwhelmed. I don’t think it has really settled yet that this has happened but I feel really humbled and very grateful to have received the Gold Medal. I am very, very happy. I can’t quite believe it.

“I was full of excited nerves this evening. I think I really jumped into it but it was good.”

She added: “My goal was to make it to the final and I’m grateful to have reached it and done better than that so I am delighted.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Belford Hospital, Fort William
A new Belford Hospital and better Far North roads: Rural councillors demand more from…
Orkney learning support
Early plans for £40m support for learning centre in Orkney get committee's thumbs-up as…
Christine Stone of Castletown, Caithness with the Ailsa Quaich trophy and the Lewis and Harris Medal won in the Literary Awards as part of the Royal National Mod. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Caithness poet uses inspiration from her life to win gold at Royal National Mod
Silver Pendant winners, Jonathan Fairgrieve of Lewis who won the mens event with Rena Gertz of Prestonpans who won the ladies event in the Perth Concert Hall. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
A winning return for Lewis soloist and a 'dream come true' for Aberdeen University…
Police have named the woman who died in a crash near Finstown on Sunday.
Woman who died following two-car crash in Orkney named by police
Isolated farmhouse
Rallying call for 558 empty Shetland homes to be made available to ease housing…
Ross Gillies, Rosie MacLeod, Ross Camilli from .Directors of Raasay Community Renewables:
Raasay and environment to benefit as island launches new hydro schemes
Highland Council is having to start again with its capital plan, due to soaring costs. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Bleak Highland Council report shows new capital builds could now cost more than they're…
Inverness bus station
New Oban to Edinburgh route among Scottish Citylink timetable changes across north and north-east
Kirsty Watt of Stornoway, pictured left, with Saffron Hanvidge of Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Lewis teacher and Inverness musician go head-to-head to win gold at the Mod

Most Read

1
Home sweet home: This beautiful family home spans three floors and has an enclosed back garden. Photos supplied by James & George Collie LLP.
Forever family home on the market for £350,000 in Kingswells
2
The plans for the Old Aberdeen shed came in for criticism
Aberdeen University lecturer faces tearing down shed after neighbours complain about ‘monstrosity’ in historic…
3
Lewis has been clean for three months but knows he must continue to resist temptation. Image: Shutterstock/supplied by subject.
‘I don’t want to go back to the way I was’: Aberdeen chef goes…
4
Szczepan Rekas.
‘Danger to the public’ jailed after ‘bizarre’ behaviour towards multiple women
5
David Grant.
Painter who flashed pensioner claimed he was playing with sandpaper, not penis
6
Michelle Fletcher has set up a car pool group. Image: Michelle Fletcher.
Woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach’s daily X7 cancellations with families after…
4
7
CR0038420 Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Angela Morrison Picture by Kenny Elrick 22/09/2022
Mum forced to store £36,000 of drugs by ‘terrifying’ dealer known as ‘Jamaican Leon’
8
Walker Road Nursery in Torry, Image: Google.
Aberdeen nursery inspection found smelly nappy bin had not been emptied for ‘two to…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Elgin Sheriff Court Picture shows; Graham Elrick's dogs Scrappy and Scooby were badly matted.. MORAY. Supplied by DCT Media/ SSPCA Date; Unknown
Man’s animal ban after unkempt dogs with ‘fur matted from nose to bottom’ seized…
10
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Barbara-Anne Rumbles embezzled money from Elgin Golf Club Picture shows; Barbara-Anne Rumbles and Elgin Golf Club. N/A. Supplied by Google Maps / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dishonest golf club manager admits swindling £45,000 – but denies taking almost £100,000 more

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Northern Hotel
Uncertain future for Northern Hotel building in Aberdeen after bar now also shuts for…
Liam Miller member of Moray Darts
Darts community rallies to support Elgin family and teen talent after devastating fire
Aberdeen were beaten 3-1 by Hibs in SWPL 1. (Image: Paul Glendell)
'Football is cruel' - Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter disappointed after defeat to Hibernian…
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
'On the run' man caught looking after almost £50,000 of cocaine and heroin
Mark Davidson.
Son's terrifying campaign of violence against parents to fund drug addiction
Inverie in Knoydart (Photo: Rickforduk/Shutterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: Keep questioning power, privilege and politics
Although it fits the criteria Grant Lodge in Cooper Park, Elgin will not be taken forward as a priority building for redevelopment by Moray Council as it is included in the Moray Growth Deal. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Buckie's old lemonade factory could be given a new lease of life
Caley Jags defender Robbie Deas is determined to help the side see off Raith Rovers on Saturday. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Robbie Deas issues Caley Thistle warning as injuries stack up for Raith Rovers clash
Tyrell Hatton
Stephen Gallacher: End of the road for PGA EuroPro Tour is a crying shame…
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson. (Photo by Kenny Elrick)
Dean Donaldson gets help from fellow manager ahead of Turriff's Scottish Cup clash

Editor's Picks

Most Commented