Mod Gold goes west as singers from Skye and South Uist claim victory

Two island singers have joined the Royal National Mod’s Hall of Fame as they win the Gold Medal in Perth.

Gaels gathered at Perth Concert Hall on Wednesday evening to watch Annie MacDonald and Ruairidh Gray take home the An Comunn Gaidhealach Gold Medal.

Mr Gray from South Uist, was awarded the Islander Shield and the John MacArthur Memorial Trophy, as well as the Gold Medal Prize in memory of Innis MacLeod, Shawbost and the Archie Maclean Memorial Salver.

He also secured first place for the Donald Thomson Prize for achieving the highest marks in Gaelic in the men’s competition and the Gilbert MacPhail Prize for the highest marks for music.

Miss MacDonald, 24, also walked away with an arm full of trophies, including the Islander Shield and the Archie Maclean Memorial Salver.

She was also awarded first place for the Donald Thomson Prize for achieving the highest marks for Gaelic in the ladies competition and joint second for the Comunn Gaidhealach Prize for her marks in music.

The pair performed amidst a strong line-up of competitors.

Each competitor took to the stage at the Gannochy Auditorium to perform one prescribed song and one of their choosing in the hopes of blowing away the judges.

The competition brought day six of the Mod in Perth to a close.

The nine-day festival will run until Saturday.

Joining hallowed company

Mr Gray from Daliburgh, South Uist, was brought to tears as the scores were read aloud in the auditorium.

The 20-year-old – who is a third-year student at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland – said it was impossible to sum up in one sentence the emotions he felt.

“It is 130 years this year since the Mod was established and this is the 117th Gold Medal competition,” he said.

“What I do is think about the people who have won this before. You think of the great Robert Maclean, Alistair Gillies, Calum Kennedy and Margaret Duncan – really the stars of our culture – and now to see myself be joined with them on that list, it is really the biggest thing that you’ll ever do.

“Certainly in our culture, it is the premium award so to win that, I can’t really sum it up.”

Celebrating the best of Gaelic language and culture

“To perform in front of people is the greatest privilege I have often said and especially, to do it in the company of the fellow competitors,” he added.

“It elevates it to a whole other level.

“When you are on stage with people who also love – equally as much as I do – what they do and to share the stage with those people and to sing with those people, to people who already love it so much, it is the best feeling ever. It is wonderful.”

The Gold Medal winner first competed at the Royal National Mod in 2009 just aged seven-years-old.

Over the last 11 years he has picked up a number of accolades.

His younger brother Michael Gray, 17, watched on with pride as he accepted the Gold Medal.

He said: I’m over the moon that he won today. Of course, I would have been proud of him either way but it is great to see that all of the effort he has put in since January this year, it is good to see its finally paying off.”

First times the charm for Annie MacDonald

Annie MacDonald from Staffin on Skye, returned to the Royal National Mod this year with a bang, winning the Gold Medal on her first attempt.

The 24-year-old competed at the Mod as a child during her years at primary school before taking an extended break from competing.

This year, she decided to return, cementing her name in the history books.

She travelled from London – where she is studying classical singing at university – to compete at the Royal National Mod in Perth as an adult for the first time.

Speaking just moments after she won, she said: “I’m quite overwhelmed. I don’t think it has really settled yet that this has happened but I feel really humbled and very grateful to have received the Gold Medal. I am very, very happy. I can’t quite believe it.

“I was full of excited nerves this evening. I think I really jumped into it but it was good.”

She added: “My goal was to make it to the final and I’m grateful to have reached it and done better than that so I am delighted.”