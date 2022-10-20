Lewis choir win Royal National Mod award they donated in memory of beloved conductor for first time

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Lewis choir is bringing it home to the islands after winning their own award at the Royal National Mod.

Back Gaelic Choir was awarded the Grampian Television Trophy and the Rod Mackenzie, Sgir a’ Bhac Memorial Baton after coming first in the ladies rural choir competition at St John’s Kirk.

The occasion was emotional for the group, having previously donated the baton in memory of their founding conductor Rodney Mackenzie, who died a few years ago.

The prized baton was made on the Isle of Lewis and crafted to represent his love of music, family and the island.

Conductor Avril Allen said receiving the prize was a touching moment.

She said: “We made it and donated it as a prize but we have never won it but we did today. It is really emotional.

“The baton is beautiful. It is made out of wood from the castle grounds on Lewis. It has got a little bit of antler that me and my daughter found on the Moor one day and it is hand painted by a local artists. It is absolutely stunning.

The competition was the first of two competitions the choir from Back won, having triumphed in Puirt-a-beul earlier in the morning.

The group were awarded the Aline MacKenzie Memorial Trophy and the John Young Memorial Baton as the conductor of the winning choir.

A warm welcome back to the Mod

The proud conductor says the group felt like winner by just being back competing at the Mod.

“We did the best we could have done,” she added.

“After Covid we lost a few members but we luckily gained a few new members. We kept quite a lot of members as well but there were times when we weren’t really sure if the choir would get back to the Mod. You just don’t know when you have had such a big break.

“The pressure was off a wee bit here because we said if we get to the Mod and we sing all our songs we’ve won because we have kept the choir over this period. That is a big sentiment round the Mod with a lot of choirs. We are all seeing each other saying, “I’m so pleased your choir has made it.

”It is really nice and really positive.

“Thank you to our Gaelic advisor Margaret Stewart and thanks to the choir for their dedication when it was not easy.”