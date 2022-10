[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 23-year-old woman who was last seen near an Inverness supermarket has been traced.

Emma Muir was last seen at around 1pm on Friday in the Highland capital’s Aignish Drive, near to Asda’s Inverness store.

Police officers have confirmed that she has now been traced safe and well and thanked the public for their help.