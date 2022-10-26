Driver caught doing 65mph in 30mph zone on Isle of Lewis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A motorist has been charged after being caught driving at 65mph within a 30mph zone on Lewis.

Last weekend, officers on Lewis and Harris carried out a road safety operation in response to local concerns.

Between Thursday and Sunday officers stopped and checked a total of 90 vehicles – with 18 offences being reported.

One motorist was charged in relation to dangerous driving on the A857 near Newmarket after being caught travelling at 65mph within a 30mph speed limit area.

Six people were also charged with speeding offences over the weekend.

A further five people were reported for having no insurance, and four for having no MOT.

One motorist was charged with driving in an antisocial manner, while another was caught using a mobile phone.

Officers also issued warnings for various other offences over the four days.

Constable John McLauchlan said: “We are committed to improving road safety on the Isle of Lewis and this operation was carried out as a result of local concerns.

“We will continue to take enforcement action where necessary as we want to ensure that everyone using our roads can do this safely.”