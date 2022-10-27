Film competition created in memory of mountaineer Rob Brown

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Organisers of the Fort William Mountain Festival have created a new film competition in memory of mountaineer Rob Brown.

Mr Brown, who lived in Fort William, was scaling the UK’s highest peak on July 29 when he suffered a tragic fall on the north face of Ben Nevis.

The death of the 33-year-old shocked the walking community, with many describing him as “wonderful” and “inspiring.”

Three months on, the festival have set up a special film competition – titled The Golden Axe Award – in memory of the mountaineer, who served as a member on the festival’s organising committee.

In a post, published on their social media page, they said Mr Brown’s “great character” will be dearly missed.

They wrote: “Rob Brown was a leader, an ideas man and a truly valued member of the Fort William Mountain Festival committee.

“This summer, we sadly lost him to the mountains and his great character will be very much missed at our meetings and beyond.

“Rob was also a proud and avid maker of films, so we’d like to remember him with a very special film competition – The Golden Axe Award.”

The Golden Axe Award

Filmmakers are being encouraged to showcase their skills by recording a short video in the great outdoors.

Entries are to be no longer than two minutes and must include bright colours, outdoor adventure and food.

Entries close on Tuesday, January 31.

The award is being sponsored by Grivel, who are providing three winning prizes.

The results will be announced on February 18 next year.

Entries can be emailed to inspire@mountainfestival.co.uk as a video file, or via www.wetransfer.com.