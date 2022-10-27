Film competition created in memory of mountaineer Rob Brown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Film competition created in memory of mountaineer Rob Brown

By Michelle Henderson
October 27, 2022, 8:48 pm Updated: October 27, 2022, 10:03 pm
Mr Brown died in a tragic accident on Ben Nevis on July 29. Image by Andy Croy.
Organisers of the Fort William Mountain Festival have created a new film competition in memory of mountaineer Rob Brown.

Mr Brown, who lived in Fort William, was scaling the UK’s highest peak on July 29 when he suffered a tragic fall on the north face of Ben Nevis.

The death of the 33-year-old shocked the walking community, with many describing him as “wonderful” and “inspiring.”

Three months on, the festival have set up a special film competition – titled The Golden Axe Award – in memory of the mountaineer, who served as a member on the festival’s organising committee.

In a post, published on their social media page, they said Mr Brown’s “great character” will be dearly missed.

They wrote: “Rob Brown was a leader, an ideas man and a truly valued member of the Fort William Mountain Festival committee.

“This summer, we sadly lost him to the mountains and his great character will be very much missed at our meetings and beyond.

“Rob was also a proud and avid maker of films, so we’d like to remember him with a very special film competition – The Golden Axe Award.”

The Golden Axe Award

Filmmakers are being encouraged to showcase their skills by recording a short video in the great outdoors.

Entries are to be no longer than two minutes and must include bright colours, outdoor adventure and food.

Entries close on Tuesday, January 31.

The award is being sponsored by Grivel, who are providing three winning prizes.

The results will be announced on February 18 next year.

Entries can be emailed to inspire@mountainfestival.co.uk as a video file, or via www.wetransfer.com.

