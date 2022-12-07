Economic boost from Oban’s Dunbeg development could reach £179 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Economic boost from Oban’s Dunbeg development could reach £179 million

By Rita Campbell
December 7, 2022, 11:58 am Updated: December 7, 2022, 12:35 pm
The Dunbeg housing site outside Oban. Image: Link Housing.
The Dunbeg housing site outside Oban. Image: Link Housing.

Financial benefits from a large housing development near Oban could be as high as £179 million.

The figure has been revealed in the first draft of an independent report commissioned by Argyll and Bute Council.

Hundreds of new houses at Dunbeg, plus new shops and restaurants to serve them, will create a huge economic boost to the area.

New housing currently under construction at Dunbeg, near Oban. Image: Sandy McCook

Details of the report will be considered at the council’s Policy and Resources meeting on Thursday.

Councillors will hear that consultants Stantec have been appointed to study the Dunbeg development.

The project by Link housing group will eventually have 600 new homes. It will be served by shops, new roads and a roundabout from the A85 Oban to Perth road.

Economic Impact Assessment: Dunbeg developments

And the study into its economic impact considers both the commercial area and the wider Dunbeg developments.

The new commercial area and phase four of the housing will be served by a junction and distributor road from the A85.

It will include a mixture of around 430 units to include for affordable rent, shared equity, elderly living, student accommodation, mid-market rent, private plots and private sale.

Retail offerings in the commercial area will be food and non-food. A hotel, restaurant, leisure, community, and other business-related uses are likely to fill the area.

A diagram to show the final layout of the Dunbeg development when completed. Supplied by Link Housing

A park-and-ride facility is also being considered, Link group said.

Job opportunities are being provided through the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) as part of the project.

The first draft of the economic report has been received by the council and circulated internally.

Adrian Jackson-Stark, Oban regeneration project manager, reports to Thursday’s committee. Mr Jackson-Stark reveals details the economic impact assessment.

It is proposed that a new roundabout or junction off the A85 Oban to Perth road will serve the Dunbeg development.

He writes: “A first draft of this report has been received by the council and has been circulated internally for comment. This indicates a Net Potential Benefit from the complete Dunbeg development of between £50m-£179m depending on the options and timing of development.”

The latest phase of housing (phase three) is to be completed by spring next year, bringing the number of houses to 375.

And early in the new year, Link will submit its next round of planning applications for phase four. They hope to be on site early in 2024.

Transport Impact Assessment will decide – a roundabout or a junction?

Ongoing studies and design work are being completed as part of these applications.

There will also be a detailed Transport Impact Assessment (TIA). This has been considered jointly with the council and Transport Scotland.

The Scottish Government agency will issue consent for any new junction on the trunk road.

It is expected that a roundabout or junction will be sited near the Halfway House filling station.

The new Dunbeg roundabout will be sited near the Halfway House filling station.

And a separate application by a private developer for a hotel and leisure centre has been waiting for this roundabout before proceeding.

The transport assessment will decide the nature of the junction and potentially other elements on the planning applications.

Summing up, Mr Jackson-Stark writes: “Various consultants’ reports are being commissioned to establish the likely economic impact, costs and commercial demand for this project. Link group have continued to make progress for the submission of the necessary planning applications.”

