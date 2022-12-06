NHS Grampian plead with people to ‘stay home, stay warm, stay safe’ when snow arrives to ease A&E pressures

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Health bosses are urging people to stay safe during this week’s wintry spell to try and ease pressure on A&E departments.

NHS Grampian is telling people to avoid unnecessary journeys in wintry conditions and instead “stay home, stay warm and stay safe.”

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice, putting health workers on alert for a rise in patient numbers.

Warnings are in place from midnight until noon on Thursday – covering Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands and islands.

Earlier this week, a paramedic claimed they have been forced to queue outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary’s A&E for up to eight hours with patients in the back of ambulances due to a lack of space and beds.

NHS Grampian stressed that every patient arriving at A&E is triaged and seen in order of clinical priority.

‘Prevention is always better than cure’

But on social media today, the health board has issued some advice to help ease that pressure further during the cold snap.

They wrote: “Wintery conditions, particularly snow and ice, typically lead to busier emergency departments due to slips, trips, and falls. Prevention is always better than cure, so if you can, avoid unnecessary journeys in wintery conditions, especially if you have to travel on foot. Stay home, stay warm, and stay safe.

“If you have to leave your home, ensure you are dressed warmly, wear sensible shoes with a good grip and take extra care when on slippery surfaces.

“If walking on icy/snowy paths, our advice is to ‘Walk Like a Penguin’ – bend the knees, point feet slightly outwards, and extend arms to each side. Walk flat-footed, taking short slow steps, and keep your centre of gravity over your feet.”

To help keep numbers down at emergency departments, patients with non-life-threatening injuries are being encouraged to call their GP or NHS 24 for advice.

Anyone in need of emergency treatment should call 999 or attend A&E immediately.