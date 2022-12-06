NHS Grampian plead with people to ‘stay home, stay warm, stay safe’ when snow arrives to ease A&E pressures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

NHS Grampian plead with people to ‘stay home, stay warm, stay safe’ when snow arrives to ease A&E pressures

By Michelle Henderson
December 6, 2022, 11:22 am Updated: December 6, 2022, 3:48 pm
Susan spent five weeks in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kami Thomson / DCT Media
Frontline workers Aberdeen Royal Infirmary's Emergency department are preparing for a rise in patient numbers this week in light of the wintry conditions. Image: Kami Thomson / DCT Media

Health bosses are urging people to stay safe during this week’s wintry spell to try and ease pressure on A&E departments.

NHS Grampian is telling people to avoid unnecessary journeys in wintry conditions and instead “stay home, stay warm and stay safe.”

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice, putting health workers on alert for a rise in patient numbers.

Warnings are in place from midnight until noon on Thursday – covering Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands and islands.

Earlier this week, a paramedic claimed they have been forced to queue outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary’s A&E for up to eight hours with patients in the back of ambulances due to a lack of space and beds.

NHS Grampian stressed that every patient arriving at A&E is triaged and seen in order of clinical priority.

‘Prevention is always better than cure’

But on social media today, the health board has issued some advice to help ease that pressure further during the cold snap.

They wrote: “Wintery conditions, particularly snow and ice, typically lead to busier emergency departments due to slips, trips, and falls. Prevention is always better than cure, so if you can, avoid unnecessary journeys in wintery conditions, especially if you have to travel on foot. Stay home, stay warm, and stay safe.

⚠ ❄ Wintery conditions, particularly snow and ice, typically lead to busier Emergency Departments due to slips, trips,…

Posted by NHS Grampian on Monday, 5 December 2022

“If you have to leave your home, ensure you are dressed warmly, wear sensible shoes with a good grip and take extra care when on slippery surfaces.

“If walking on icy/snowy paths, our advice is to ‘Walk Like a Penguin’ – bend the knees, point feet slightly outwards, and extend arms to each side. Walk flat-footed, taking short slow steps, and keep your centre of gravity over your feet.”

To help keep numbers down at emergency departments, patients with non-life-threatening injuries are being encouraged to call their GP or NHS 24 for advice.

Anyone in need of emergency treatment should call 999 or attend A&E immediately.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented