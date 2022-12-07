Water restored to households in Caithness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Water restored to households in Caithness

By Michelle Henderson
December 7, 2022, 8:44 am Updated: December 7, 2022, 6:46 pm
Scottish Water are currently investigating a water outage in two Caithness communities. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Scottish Water have carried out repairs after Caithness residents woke up to no water supply.

Residents in Reiss and Kirk, near Wick, reported a loss of water this morning.

Engineers from Scottish Water carried out an investigation and located a burst in the water network at Killimster.

Around 50 residents were affected by the water shortage.

Teams restore normal service

Scottish Water engineers spent several hours making the necessary repairs to help restore water in the area completing the work by 1pm.

A spokesman for Scottish Water said: “Following a burst water main at Killimster early this morning, our local team responded quickly to locate the problem, isolate the damaged section of pipe and begin repairs.

“The repair of the water main was completed at around 1pm, with customer supplies restoring over the following hour as the water network recovered.

“If customers experience cloudy or discoloured water following the restoration of their supply, they are advised to run their cold kitchen tap at half pressure until the water runs clear.

“We apologise for the disruption to water supplies this morning and thank customers for their patience while our team was working to restore normal service as quickly as possible.”

