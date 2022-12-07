Water restored to households in Caithness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish Water have carried out repairs after Caithness residents woke up to no water supply.

Residents in Reiss and Kirk, near Wick, reported a loss of water this morning.

Engineers from Scottish Water carried out an investigation and located a burst in the water network at Killimster.

Around 50 residents were affected by the water shortage.

Teams restore normal service

Scottish Water engineers spent several hours making the necessary repairs to help restore water in the area completing the work by 1pm.

A spokesman for Scottish Water said: “Following a burst water main at Killimster early this morning, our local team responded quickly to locate the problem, isolate the damaged section of pipe and begin repairs.

“The repair of the water main was completed at around 1pm, with customer supplies restoring over the following hour as the water network recovered.

“If customers experience cloudy or discoloured water following the restoration of their supply, they are advised to run their cold kitchen tap at half pressure until the water runs clear.

“We apologise for the disruption to water supplies this morning and thank customers for their patience while our team was working to restore normal service as quickly as possible.”