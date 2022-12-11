Kessock Bridge reopened after police incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kessock Bridge reopened after police incident

By Michelle Henderson
December 11, 2022, 1:29 pm Updated: December 11, 2022, 4:59 pm
The bridge is currently closed in both directions.
The Kessock Bridge has reopened to traffic following a police incident.

The crossing, which forms part of the A9 Inverness to Thurso road, was closed by officers in both directions for some time.

Police say they were there due to concerns for a person.

Members of the fire service’s water rescue unit were called to assist shortly before 1pm.

The fire service’s water rescue unit was on standby in nearby South Kessock. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

The crew raced to the ferry slipway at South Kessock to prepare to launch their vessel into the Beauly Firth.

The team left the area shortly after 2pm.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We were requested to assist Police Scotland with the matter at the Kessock Bridge. We received the call at 12.50pm.”

Coastguard teams from Inverness and Cromarty were also in attendance alongside Kessock lifeboat.

