Kessock Bridge reopened after police incident

The Kessock Bridge has reopened to traffic following a police incident.

The crossing, which forms part of the A9 Inverness to Thurso road, was closed by officers in both directions for some time.

Police say they were there due to concerns for a person.

Members of the fire service’s water rescue unit were called to assist shortly before 1pm.

The crew raced to the ferry slipway at South Kessock to prepare to launch their vessel into the Beauly Firth.

The team left the area shortly after 2pm.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We were requested to assist Police Scotland with the matter at the Kessock Bridge. We received the call at 12.50pm.”

Coastguard teams from Inverness and Cromarty were also in attendance alongside Kessock lifeboat.