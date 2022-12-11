WATCH: Mountaineers wade through waist-deep snow to rescue stranded walkers in Cairngorms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
WATCH: Mountaineers wade through waist-deep snow to rescue stranded walkers in Cairngorms

By Michelle Henderson
December 11, 2022, 3:34 pm Updated: December 11, 2022, 7:09 pm
Cairngorm Mountain rescue team battled arduous conditions in the Cairngorms on Saturday to locate a number of missing walkers. Image: Cairngorm Mountain rescue team
Cairngorm Mountain rescue team battled arduous conditions in the Cairngorms on Saturday to locate a number of missing walkers. Image: Cairngorm Mountain rescue team

Mountain rescue teams waded through waist-deep snow to rescue four climbers lost in the Cairngorms.

Volunteer mountaineers were scrambled on Saturday afternoon as heavy snow and blizzards battered the area.

The Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team was first made aware of two walkers who had been attempting to return from their route when they got into difficulty amidst blizzard conditions.

Concerned for their welfare, members of the team raced to the area to begin scaling the peak.

With weather conditions deteriorating, the team battled to stay on their feet, wading through waist-deep snow.

Team leader, Iain Cornfoot said: “It was really pretty arduous. The snow made it difficult and pretty slow going.”

Halfway through their search, they received reports of another pair of walkers who were also overdue their return time.

The duo had been completing a route in the Coire an t-Sneachda area.

Mr Cornfoot, 42, then decided to separate his team to try and find both sets of walkers.

After setting off a flare, they heard shouts which helped lead them to some men in their early twenties.

Eventually, both parties were found in the Coire Raibert area by the rescue team and helped off the mountain.

Now the team has taken to social media to share a short video showcasing the treacherous conditions they faced on the peak.

The 16-second clip, posted on their Twitter page, shows a number of mountaineers battling to stay upright as they descended the peak.

Should people be hillwalking in this weather?

However, the rescue has raised concerns about the safety of walking in such snowy conditions.

Northern Scotland recorded its first snowfall of winter earlier this week as yellow weather warnings came into force.

Mr Cornfoot said: “The weather was actually quite settled and there were a lot of people out.

“The Cairngorms are a beautiful place to be at this time of year, but you have to have the correct survival equipment.

“A map and a compass are a must, and these guys failed to have everything they needed.”

