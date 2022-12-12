New Highland Council bus routes to serve Inverness, Nairn, Loch Ness and Black Isle from January

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New bus routes run by Highland Council will launch in Inverness, the Black Isle, Loch Ness-side and Nairn in January.

Both the general public and school pupils will be able to take advantage of the new buses thanks to a new in-house bus company set up by the local authority.

Driver shortages have long plagued bus services in Inverness and the surrounding areas, so it is hoped these new buses will help provide a more consistent and reliable offering.

A successful recruitment effort for the new routes means drivers will begin their inductions soon, ready to begin general service on January 4 and school routes on January 9.

The new buses will serve the following areas:

Foyers – Inverness (available to school and public)

Whitebridge – Inverness (school and public)

Fort Augustus – Glenurquhart High School (school)

Tomich – Strathglass – Dingwall/Inverness (public)

Cawdor – Nairn Academy – Cawdor Primary School (school)

Nairn Town Service (public)

Culbokie – Dingwall Academy (school)

Milton of Leys – Millburn Academy (school)

Timetables will be published on the Highland Council website soon and national concessionary schemes will apply on all services.

Possible expansion

It is estimated the new bus routes will save the council up to £1.4 million every year, with hopes for expansion in years to come.

Ken Gowans, chairman of the council’s economy and infrastructure committee, said: “We are set to make savings of around £1.4 million a year by setting up our in-house bus company and it is great to now be able to confirm details of the initial routes our buses will be covering.

“I’m also pleased to announce that our recruitment campaign for drivers has been successful, and they will be undertaking their induction shortly. We will be closely monitoring how these initial routes operate with a view to being able to expand our in-house services in the future.”