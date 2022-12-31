The Hebridean Baker celebrates success of 2022 ahead of second US book tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

The Hebridean Baker celebrates success of 2022 ahead of second US book tour

By Michelle Henderson
December 31, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 31, 2022, 3:25 pm
Coinneach MacLeod reflected on his success as The Hebridean Baker since joining TikTok in 2020. Image: Susie Lowe.
The Hebridean Baker has hailed 2022 as "the best year of his life" after becoming a household name on both sides of the pond.

The Hebridean Baker has hailed 2022 as “the best year of his life” after becoming a household name on both sides of the pond.

Coinneach MacLeod, born and bred on the Isle of Lewis, has had a year like no other, completing book tours in the US, South Africa, and Scotland.

The 47-year-old author and creator first rose to fame in 2020 after joining TikTok, earning himself more than 250,000 followers.

His aim was to showcase the rich history of his homeland and inspire others to bake, forage, learn Gaelic and visit the Outer Hebrides.

In less than two years, Mr MacLeod’s popularity spearheaded the creation of two cookbooks, the first of which went on to become Scotland’s best seller of 2021.

The Hebridean Baker says 2022 ‘has really been the best year of my life’. Image: Susie Lowe.

He has also made a number of TV appearances including This Morning and Kirstie Allsopp’s Handmade Christmas special.

Now, with a second cookbook to his name and a return to America on the cards, The Hebridean Baker is reflecting on the last few months.

‘It has been the best year of my life’

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Mr MacLeod admitted he is stunned by his success.

“I still can’t believe how much the Hebridean Baker, in all its different ways, has resonated with people across the world,” he said.

“The first cookbook was Scotland’s best-selling cookbook last year which was amazing and so to be offered a second cookbook was just a phenomenal opportunity. With the book tours particularly overseas and all the wonderful opportunities it’s given me, it has really been the best year of my life.”

The Hebridean Baker has had a year like no other, completing book tours in the United States of America, South Africa, and Scotland. Image: Euan Anderson.

The Hebridean Baker was set up to inspire people on Lewis to learn about recipes and stories of the islands, and Mr MacLeod said he never thought it would resonate anywhere else in Scotland – never mind around the world.

“The fact that it has resonated across the world, makes what has happened to me just even more amazing,” he added.

“If I have played just that tiny wee part in people knowing a little bit more about the islands and our storyline, that to me is probably my biggest achievement.”

US book tour: Part 1

In May, Mr MacLeod embarked on his first overseas book tour, visiting New York, Boston, Dallas, Nashville, San Diego, and San Francisco.

He said: “I remember I was walking down 5th Avenue in New York the day before my book tour was about to start and Peter (MacQueen), my partner said, “I bet someone is going to recognise you.” I thought no one is going to recognise me on 5th Avenue in New York.

“It shocks me when somebody recognises me in the Co-op in Stornoway, never mind in New York. It couldn’t have been two minutes later and somebody across the road shouted, “Hey, Hebridean Baker I love you.” I was thinking, what has happened to me?”

@hebrideanbaker

Hebridean Baker Book Tour #fyp #hebrideanbaker #scotland #booktour #america #booktok #cookbook

♬ Before I Knew It – Mason Ramsey

Mr MacLeod said it was “really special” to see people in America buying his book and trying out the recipes, while reading the stories of his family and the islands.

“There have been lots of either pinch me moments or emotional moments and seeing my book for sale in America was definitely one of them,” he added.

Mc MacLeod will return to the States to promote his new book, The Hebridean Baker: My Scottish Island Kitchen, in March.

‘I felt like a superstar’

He hopes his second tour will be as extraordinary as his first.

Mr MacLeod added: “The US book tour was a moment when I felt like a superstar. Hundreds of people were queuing outside a shop waiting for me to arrive.

“I really enjoy meeting people and it wasn’t just Americans. When I got to New Jersey, which was the second date on the tour, the first person that walked in was speaking to me in Gaelic, speaking to me about my family, and telling me stories about the village and various people. She turned to me and says in Gaelic, ‘I don’t think you recognise who I am,’ and I said, ‘I’m so sorry I don’t.’

2022 marked the release of his second cookbook, The Hebridean Baker, (Coinneach MacLeod) My Scottish Island Kitchen. Image: Susie Lowe.

“She says, ‘well I haven’t seen you in 45 years but I am your mother’s cousin.’

“Those things kept on happening and I already know they are going to happen all over again this time so I’m looking forward to going back.”

Sourcing inspiration from Scotland’s classics

The new book features a selection of fresh recipes and stories including unique takes on traditional dishes, including one of Mr MacLeod’s own favourites, Cock-a-Leekie Pie.

“Sometimes recipes are just trial and error and inspiration,” he said.

“When you sit down to write a cookbook, there are a lot of different areas of inspiration for me of how I choose my recipes. I spend so much time of my time looking for old cookbooks, particularly old Scottish cookbooks.

“Sometimes it is just about finding a classic recipe. I think one thing that Scotland does fantastically well is soup. I think we are amazing at making soups and I love twisting them.”

The pie is one of those twists. It was the result of putting all the ingredients for the soup – including prunes – into a slow cooker in an attempt to make it more photogenic for the book. Instead, the ingredients formed a sauce – which he used as the base for his pie.

What does 2023 have in store for The Hebridean Baker?

2023 is shaping up to be another busy year for The Hebridean Baker.

As well as the US tour, he has trips to Canada and the Paisley Book Festival planned.

“Luckily it still does not feel like work, ” he said. “I have been so lucky that I have managed to get to a lot of Scotland this year with the book tour. I have been from Edinburgh to Inverness, Glasgow and Oban so it has been great.

“I have also been booked to do Paisley Book Festival next year and a few other events. It definitely takes up my time but in such a rewarding way so long may that continue. I am more than happy to be busy if it is this much fun.”

