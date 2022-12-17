56-year-old woman dressed in pyjamas and slippers has been found in Orkney after police appeal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police said a woman who was “not dressed” for the weather been found on the Orkney mainland.

The 56-year-old woman was reported missing from Kirkwall in the early hours of Saturday morning, but later police confirmed that she had been found.

Officers appealed for help to help trace Lyndsay Ogg who was last seen dressed in pyjamas and slippers.

Police later said she had been found.

A spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that Lyndsay Ogg, 56, reported missing in Kirkwall, Orkney, has been traced. She has been taken to hospital to be checked over.

“Thank you to everyone who shared and responded to our appeal.”